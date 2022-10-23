5 motorcycle maintenance tips

Just like maintaining your car, the bike, although requires much less attention, has certain requirements to be taken care of as well. Let’s take a look at the top 5 maintenance tips for your motorcycle.

Atleast in Delhi, October-November is quite the ideal riding weather. There’s less daytime heat and the slight nip in the air makes the riding gear less suffocating. So as I wipe, swipe, nip and tuck my Royal Enfield Meteor for the season, let me take you along the journey.

Just like maintaining your car, the bike, although requires much less attention, has certain requirements to be taken care of as well. First, make sure to read your owner’s manual before accessing any filters, plugs or changing any fluids. For motorcycles that miss a centre stand, use a rear stand device to position them upright before opening anything up.

1. Change the oil and coolant

The engine is the heart of the vehicle and to ensure that your engine runs smoothly, you will be required to change the oil periodically. Consult the owner’s manual to find out the exact time. To begin, you’ll want to ride the bike for a while to warm it up as it lowers the viscosity of the oil and helps it drain easily. Once the engine is off and the bike is standing upright, remove the drain plug and let the oil escape into the drain. Take out the oil filter and install a new oil filter once the oil is drained. Using a funnel and the correct amount and type of motorcycle oil, add the oil, replica the oil fill cap and you’re good to go.

Coolant prevents the engine from freezing or overheating and getting corroded. Gain access to the coolant drain bolt by removing any necessary bodywork, place a drain pan under the engine and remove the bolt. Once all the contents are out, reinstall the drain bolt and refill the system using a funnel and some coolant. Check the coolant level and add more if needed.

2. Get a new air filter

Air filter keeps the debris out of your engine. If your bike has one, it can get clogged and dirty with time. Sometimes the filter is quite accessible otherwise one might have to remove some parts to reach it. Once you reach the airb box, take it out and replace the air filter.

3. Maintain optimum tire pressure and tread

Make sure your motorcycle runs on the ideal tyre pressure that is written on the sidewall of the tyre. With the help of an air compressor, fill the tyre to the correct number. To make sure your tyres are maintaining their grip properly, check the tyre’s wear indicator. If the little rubber knob that resides in the grooves of the tyre is at the same level of rubber that meets the road, it’s time to replace the tyres.

4. Check your battery and clean the chain

Make sure that the terminals of your bike battery are tightly fixed and properly greased. Along with this, check the level of distilled water in the battery every couple of weeks.

Although most chains these days are O-ring chains that require less cleaning than the old-style unsealed chains, use a gentle bristle brush to get the grit and chrome off the chain whenever required. Lubricate the chain using a formulated chain lube, let it sit for 5 minutes and wipe of the access with a paper towel.

5. Regularly replace your Brake Pads:

Make sure that the brakes on your motorcycle are either too tight or two loose as it can be a serious safety factor. Replace them right away if they screech!

Happy riding!