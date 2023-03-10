2023 Triumph Street Triple R, Street Triple RS launch on March 15

Prices for the 2023 Triumph range is expected to begin at around Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Triumph Motorcycles will launch its latest range in India on March 15, 2023, and deliveries are likely to begin in April 2023. It will include new versions of the Street Triple RS and Street Triple R. Unlike global markets, India will get two variants of the 2023 Street Triple 765 range and the limited-edition Moto2 variant will not be sold here.

2023 Triumph 765 range design

The 2023 Street Triple 765 gets sharper styling with the brand’s trademark bug-eyed LED headlight unit at the front. It also gets a new 15-litre fuel tank with integrated side panels, an angular design along with a new colour-coded belly pan for the RS.

The Street Triple R is available in two body colours – Silver with grey and yellow graphics or white and grey and red graphics. The Street Triple RS, gets three options – Silver with orange and grey graphics, red with black and silver graphics and silver or yellow with black and aluminium graphics.

2023 Triumph 765 range engine

The Street Triple adding ‘765’ to its name marks the 765 cc displacement that gets increased torque and claims better responsiveness across the board. The engine now churns 128 bhp, up 6 bhp than before at 12,000 rpm while peak torque output is 80 Nm, at 9,500 rpm. Triumph claims that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and a new free-flowing exhaust along with a trademark soundtrack.