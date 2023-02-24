2023 Triumph 765 range to be launched in India in March

The 2023 Triumph 765 range will include the Street Triple R and the RS.

Triumph has shared a teaser on its social media revealing that the Street Triple 765 line-up is all set to hit the Indian market in March. Previously, the bike maker had started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs. 50,000/- across all Triumph dealerships in India. The price announcement is also scheduled to happen in March 2023 while the deliveries are likely to begin in April 2023.

Out of the three variants on offer globally – R, RS and Moto2 Edition, India will get the Triumph R and the RS only.

The 2023 Triumph 765 range will include the Street Triple R and the RS. The updated motorcycles will get engine upgrades derived directly from the Moto2 race engine programme and claim to offer a significant improvement in performance of both motorcycles.

2023 Triumph 765 range: Engine

Triumph claims that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range.

The Street Triple adding ‘765’ to its name marks the 765 cc displacement that gets increased torque and claims better responsiveness across the board. The engine now churns 128 bhp, up 6 bhp than before at 12,000 rpm while peak torque output is 80 Nm, at 9,500 rpm. Triumph claims that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and a new free-flowing exhaust along with a trademark soundtrack.

Riding modes for the R variant includes Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable setting whereas the RS gets additional Track mode. In terms of features, the new Street Triple 756 RS gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console with the ‘My Triumph connectivity system’ pre-enabled that allows turn-by-turn navigation, phone control and music operation via the accessory-fit Bluetooth module. Additionally, there is a lap timer as well.

2023 Triumph 765 range: Design

The Street Triple R is available in two body colours – Silver with grey and yellow graphics or white and grey and red graphics.

Design-wise, the 2023 Street Triple 765 gets sharper and more focused styling with the brand’s trademark bug-eyed LED headlight unit at the forefront. It also gets a new 15-litre fuel tank with integrated side panels, an angular design along with a new colour-coded belly pan for the RS.

The Street Triple R is available in two body colours – Silver with grey and yellow graphics or white and grey and red graphics. The Street Triple RS, gets three options – Silver with orange and grey graphics, red with black and silver graphics and silver or yellow with black and aluminium graphics.