2023 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Key differences

Let’s pit two of the most popular adventure bikes (although the former resonates more with being a tourer) the the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure and the RE Himalayan.

Written by Arushi Rawat
The KTM 390 Adventure has received a subtle but noteworthy upgrade in the form of spoke wheels. So let’s pit two of the most popular adventure bikes (although the former resonates more with being a tourer) the 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan together. 

2023 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price

The KTM 390 made its debut late 2019 and continues to be one of the most well-rounded motorcycles in the sub-500cc adventure bike segment in India. The Royal Enfield on the other hand is a comparatively more affordable ADV at a starting price of Rs. 2.14 lakh, ex-showroom for the standard variant. 

The current KTM ADV 390 has a starting price of Rs.3.34 lakh, ex-showroom and we expect a premium of some thousand rupees over the current price to incorporate the few changes made to the motorcycle. 

2023 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs

Model 2023 KTM ADV 390Royal Enfield Himalayan
Dry Weight162 kgs199 kgs
Length2154 mm2190 mm
Width900 mm840 mm
Height 1400 mm1370 mm
Wheelbase 1430 mm1465 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm220 mm
Fuel Capacity14.5-litres15-litres

The 2023 KTM Adventure 390 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan have their own strengths that reflect even on paper. The ADV 390 is lighter than the Himalayan but it is taller. Both are nearly same in length and width.  

Engine 

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure continues to be powered with the same 373cc single-cylinder engine as before that churns 43 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The RE Himalayan is powered by a 411cc engine producing 24.3bhp @ 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of torque @ 4000-4500 rpm.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Features 

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure gets wire-spoke rims making it a tad more off-road capable as cast alloy rims have the danger of getting bent or cracking under significant impact. On the other hand, aluminium wire-spoke rims are stronger and the go-to choice for off-roading. 

The wire-spoke rims aren’t tubeless, but the same size as the cast rims and that is 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. For cosmetic changes, the main frame is finished in bright orange which identifies a KTM. 

The Himalayan gets tripper navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and switchable ABS as some of its most notable features.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:49 IST