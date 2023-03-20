The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 has been priced at around Rs. 4.75 lakh, ex-showroom abroad as the motorcycle is currently manufactured in Thailand. The cruiser is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2023. Upon its launch, the Eliminator 400 will rival the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (starting at Rs. 3.5 […]

The 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 has been priced at around Rs. 4.75 lakh, ex-showroom abroad as the motorcycle is currently manufactured in Thailand. The cruiser is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2023. Upon its launch, the Eliminator 400 will rival the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (starting at Rs. 3.5 lakh, ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 400: Engine

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is powered by a 398cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motor is tuned to deliver a maximum output of 46.9 bhp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 37 Nm at 8,000rpm.

2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 400: Design

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 has a classic cruiser-style design, with a low-slung seat, long wheelbase, and forward-mounted foot controls. The bike also features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars, and a chrome exhaust system. It draws inspiration from the Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle sold in multiple markets, including India.

In the Japanese market, this motorcycle is available in two variants – Standard and SE. The SE variant gets a headlight cowl, front fork gaiters, and a two-tone seat as well as a USB Type-C power socket.

Optional extras for the 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 include a low seat, high seat, pillion grabrail, rear carrier, radiator guard, tank pad, and heated grips.

2023 Kawasaki Eliminator 400: Specs

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 rides on 18-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel that are shod in 130/70-section front and 150/80-section rear tubeless tyres. The base model Eliminator weighs 176kg while the SE variant tips 178kg. The bike is built around a trellis frame and rides on 41mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks. Braking duties are undertaken 310mm disc at the front and a single 240mm rotor at the back. It also gets a dual-channel ABS.