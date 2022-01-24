2022 Yamaha FZS 25 launched at Rs 1.43 lakh: Here’s what’s new

The new 2022 Yamaha FZS 25 has been launched in India at Rs 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Check out what’s new in this quarter-litre Japanese naked streetfighter.

Yamaha Motor India has today launched the updated FZS 25 in the country. The new 2022 Yamaha FZS 25 has been launched in India at Rs 1.43 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The FZS 25 was first introduced in July 2020 along with the BS6 compliant FZ 25. Moreover, the company even slashed the prices of these motorcycles by up to Rs 19,300 last year. Now, the Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler maker has launched the updated FZS 25 for 2022.

Talking about the changes, the only change in the new FZS 25 is the introduction of two new colour schemes. Yamaha Motor India is offering the FZS 25 in Matte Copper and Matte Black colour shades. Apart from the introduction of these new colours, the motorcycle remains the same as before. The standard Yamaha FZ 25, on the other hand, doesn’t even get any cosmetic updates and it is currently priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 are powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 20.5 hp of maximum power at 8,000 RPM and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of hardware, both these motorcycles get telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and they get dual-channel ABS too. Talking about features, both these motorcycles get a negative LCD display for the instrument cluster that shows all the basic trip-related information. The new Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 are some of the most affordable quarter-litre bikes out there in the market. They rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar N250, Suzuki Gixxer 250, etc.

