2022 TVS Radeon launched with segment-first features: Price starts at Rs 59,925

The new 2022 TVS Radeon has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,925, ex-showroom. It gets a class-leading reverse LCD instrument cluster with a real-time mileage indicator and more.

TVS Motor Company has introduced the updated Radeon 110cc commuter motorcycle in the Indian market. The new 2022 TVS Radeon has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,925, ex-showroom. It gets a segment-first multi-colour reverse LCD instrument cluster with a real-time mileage indicator (RTMi), a USB mobile charging port, and more.

While the company hasn’t yet revealed the images of Radeon’s instrument console, we suspect it will get the same unit that does its duty in the TVS Raider 125 as well. This multi-colour LCD instrument cluster will display a ton of information, including real-time mileage, clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed, average speed, etc.

Powering the new TVS Radeon is a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that gets TVS’ EcoThrust Fuel-injection (ET-Fi) technology as well. This motor churns out 8.2 bhp of power at 7,000 RPM and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox and it gets TVS’ Intelligo (ISG & ISS system) too.

The new 2022 TVS Radeon will be available in four different variants and multiple colour schemes, including dual-tone paint jobs. Prices for the same start at Rs 59,925 for the base edition variant while the range-topping dual-tone disc variant is priced at Rs 74,966, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Honda Livo, etc.

