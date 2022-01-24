2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Top 5 things you need to know about it

The new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has been launched in India at Rs 2.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this quarter-litre adventure tourer.

KTM India ventured into the quarter-litre ADV segment with the launch of the KTM 250 Adventure in November 2020. In July last year, the company even slashed the prices of the motorcycle by a massive 25,000 rupees. Now, this Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer has launched the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventurer in the country. In this article, we have shared the top 5 things that you need to know about this updated quarter-litre adventure tourer.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Engine Specifications

Specification KTM 250 Adventure Engine 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Power 29.5 hp at 9,000 RPM Torque 24 Nm at 7,250 RPM Gearbox 6-speed

The new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure doesn’t get any mechanical changes. It is still powered by the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 29.5 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. This quarter-litre ADV also gets a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) that allows for a smooth and jerk-free clutchless downshifting.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Dimensions

Dimensions KTM 250 Adventure Length NA Width NA Height NA Wheelbase 1357 mm Weight 156 kg (dry weight) Seat Height 855 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5-litres

Watch Video | KTM 250 Adventure First Ride Review:

2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Cycle Parts

The KTM 250 Adventure features 43 mm USD front forks with 170 mm travel and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock absorber with 177 mm travel at the rear. The braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. It also gets dual-channel ABS along with KTM’s off-road ABS mode. Moreover, this ADV runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear MRF Mogrip Meteor-FM2 tyres with alloy wheels.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Colours and Features

The new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure remains largely unchanged from the outgoing model. But, what exactly has been updated are its colour shades. This adventure tourer is now offered in two new colours, namely Electronic Orange and Factory Racing Blue. In terms of features, the KTM 250 Adventure gets LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, and a 5.0-inch LCD display as an instrument cluster that shows all the trip-related information but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity.

2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Price and Rivals

The price of the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure remains unchanged. It is priced at Rs 2.35 lakh, ex-showroom. This quarter-litre adventure tourer directly locks its horns against the Benelli TRK 251. Indirectly, it also rivals the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS, etc.

