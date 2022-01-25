2022 Honda CBR650R launched in India at Rs 9.35 lakh: Bookings open

The new 2022 Honda CBR650R has been launched in India at Rs 9.35 lakh. Bookings for the same are open and one can book it by visiting Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has today launched the new 2022 Honda CBR650R in the country. The new 2022 Honda CBR650R has been brought to the Indian market via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and it has been priced at Rs 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana). Bookings for the same are now open and one can book it by visiting their nearest Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms.

The new 2022 Honda CBR650R is powered by a BS6 compliant 648.72cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, fuel-injected engine. This motor has been tuned to churn out 85.8 hp of maximum power at 12,000 RPM and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it also gets an assist/slipper clutch. In terms of hardware, the CBR650R gets USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The braking duties on the motorcycle are performed by 310 mm dual discs at the front and it gets a single 240 mm disc unit at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. The new 2022 Honda CBR650R is offered in India in two colour shades. They are Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, which sports new orange highlights, and Grand Prix Red that features sporty graphics. In terms of features, it gets an LCD display for the instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting system, etc.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

Sharing his thoughts about the new 2022-year model launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., added, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R.”

