2022 Hero Passion XTEC with hi-tech features: All you need to know

The new 2022 Hero Passion XTEC has been recently launched in India at Rs 74,590, ex-showroom. It gets several hi-tech features, including a projector LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, recently introduced a feature-rich variant of its Passion motorcycle. The new 2022 Hero Passion XTEC has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 74,590, ex-showroom. It gets several hi-tech features, including a projector LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Here’s all you need to know about it.

2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Hero Passion XTEC remains vastly unchanged from its other variants. However, it does sport updated graphics on the body panels and mono-tone colours. The motorcycle gets a first-in-segment projector LED headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL. There is also a chromed 3D ‘Passion’ branding along with red rim tapes and five-spoke alloys.

2022 Hero Passion XTEC: XTEC Features

The main highlight of the Passion XTEC is its enhanced feature list. It gets a new all-digital instrument cluster with a blue backlight that offers Bluetooth connectivity and shows call/SMS alerts, phone battery percentage, real-time mileage, service schedule reminder, and low fuel indicator. The motorcycle also gets an integrated USB charging port and a side stand engine cut-off feature.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Hero Passion XTEC is the same 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI motor that powers the standard Passion Pro as well. This motor churns out 9 bhp and 9.79 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it gets Hero’s patented i3S technology as well for better fuel efficiency.

2022 Hero Passion XTEC: Price and Rivals

The new Hero Passion XTEC has been launched in India at Rs 74,590 for the drum brake variant and Rs 78,990 for the front disc brake variant, ex-showroom. It is now the flagship variant in the Passion Pro range. The Passion XTEC will rival the likes of the Honda Livo, TVS Radeon, Hero Splendor i-Smart, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.