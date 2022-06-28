scorecardresearch

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this 160cc naked streetfighter.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the new Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. This 160cc naked street-fighter shares its platform and underpinnings with the quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles. The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this 160cc naked streetfighter. 

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Bajaj Pulsar N160 is completely identical to the Pulsar N250. It gets a projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs, sharp tank extensions, an underbelly cowl for engine protection, a stubby exhaust, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and an LED tail lamp. The motorcycle is available in three colour shades, namely Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, and Brooklyn Black. 

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Engine Specifications

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is a new 164.82cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 15.7 bhp at 8,750 RPM and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Dimensions and Capacity

DimensionsPulsar N160
Length1989 mm
Width743 mm
Height1050 mm
Wheelbase1351 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm
Seat Height795 mm
Kerb Weight152-154 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14 litres

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Hardware and Features

The new Pulsar N160 gets 37mm telescopic front forks and a Nitrox gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets a 300mm disc at the front and a 230/280mm disc at the rear with a single/dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. In terms of features, the Pulsar N160 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that displays a gear-position indicator, clock, etc. It gets a USB mobile charging port too. 

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Price and Rivals 

The new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.22 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and Rs 1.27 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha MT 15 V2.0, etc. 

