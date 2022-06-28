2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this 160cc naked streetfighter.

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the new Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. This 160cc naked street-fighter shares its platform and underpinnings with the quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles. The 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this 160cc naked streetfighter.

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Bajaj Pulsar N160 is completely identical to the Pulsar N250. It gets a projector headlamp with twin LED DRLs, sharp tank extensions, an underbelly cowl for engine protection, a stubby exhaust, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and an LED tail lamp. The motorcycle is available in three colour shades, namely Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, and Brooklyn Black.

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Engine Specifications

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar N160 is a new 164.82cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 15.7 bhp at 8,750 RPM and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Dimensions and Capacity

Dimensions Pulsar N160 Length 1989 mm Width 743 mm Height 1050 mm Wheelbase 1351 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Seat Height 795 mm Kerb Weight 152-154 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14 litres

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Hardware and Features

The new Pulsar N160 gets 37mm telescopic front forks and a Nitrox gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets a 300mm disc at the front and a 230/280mm disc at the rear with a single/dual-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. In terms of features, the Pulsar N160 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that displays a gear-position indicator, clock, etc. It gets a USB mobile charging port too.

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.22 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and Rs 1.27 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha MT 15 V2.0, etc.

