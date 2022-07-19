2022 Ather 450X launched at Rs 1.39 lakh: More range, new features

The new 2022 Ather 450X has been launched in India at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi. This electric scooter now offers a claimed riding range of 146 km per charge in ideal conditions.

Ather Energy has launched the new Ather 450X Gen 3 version in India. The price of the 2022 Ather 450X starts at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi, i.e. just Rs 1,000 more than its predecessor, thanks to state government subsidies along with FAME II incentives. In Bengaluru, the new Ather 450X will cost Rs 1.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new 2022 Ather 450X offers an enhanced riding range, new features, and more. While in terms of appearance it remains unchanged, the electric scooter gets larger rear-view mirrors. It is still offered in White, Space Grey, and Mint Green colour shades. Ather Energy has updated the powertrain of the 450X and it now gets a larger battery than before.

This electric scooter now features a 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack as opposed to the 2.9kWh unit in the earlier model. The claimed range in ideal conditions has gone up from 106 km per charge to 146 km per charge. Moreover, the TrueRange of the Ather 450X e-scooter is now up by 20 km and it offers 105 km per charge.

The other updates on this electric scooter include an improved UI on the 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster and new 12-inch tubeless tyres from MRF – 90/90-12 front & 100/80-12 rear. Ather is also offering a bunch of new accessories with the 450X including a Tyre pressure monitoring system, new footstep, etc. The company has expanded its retail footprint to 36 cities with 41 retail stores and plans to expand to 150 experience centres in 100 cities by 2023.

Speaking on the launch of the 450X Gen 3, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “Ather 450 revolutionised the E2W segment in the country and showcased how electric scooters were not just better than its ICE counterparts in terms of performance but also cracked the right product specifications for the industry. The 450X Gen 2 launched in 2020, made EVs truly aspirational and exciting for the Indian market and set the benchmark with its reliable performance and dependability.”

He added, “With the 450X Gen 3, we have doubled down on the performance parameters and taken it to the next level to offer a thrilling experience. The Gen 3 also comes in with a bigger battery pack giving us a certified range of 146 kms and TrueRangeTM of 105 kms offering more range to consumers looking for exciting yet reliable and consistently performing electric scooters. The 450X Gen 3 will be pivotal in growing the E2W segment in the country and taking the E2W truly mainstream as we continue to expand our footprint across the country.”

