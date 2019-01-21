2019 Yamaha FZ and FZ-S launched in India at Rs 95,000: Single Channel ABS, Improved Throttle Response & more!

The 2019 Yamaha FZ and FZ-S have been launched at a price of Rs 95,000 and Rs 97,000. The 3rd generation of the FZ and the FZ-S get a complete redesign and more safety features to ensure it is up to par with the upcoming government regulations. Most of the cycle parts remain the same though, it will be powered by the same 4-stroke 149cc SOHC, 2 valve, single cylinder fuel injected Blue core engine that makes 13hp at 8000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. Although, Yamaha India claim that the fuel injector has been re-tuned for better power deliver an improved throttle response! Among other changes, the FZ also gets a tweak to the sub-frame at the rear for a more comfortable ride. Similarly the handlebars are 22mm higher to promote the increased focus on comfort. Interestingly the split seat has also been ditched in favour of a single unit for the same reasons, Yamaha have also added some width for better thigh support.

Cosmetic changes include an LCD instrument cluster shared with the Yamaha FZ25, new LED headlights, rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS, in addition to new mud-guards newly designed plastic resin tank cover and repositioned grab rails. The new tank is more forward inclined slightly altering the stance of the motorcycle. Speaking at the launch Mr Motofumu Shitara Chairman of Yamaha Motor India said that the launch of the motorcycles is in line with the companies new Call of the blue philosophy that will focus on sporty and more riser focused bikes. The company also took the opportunity at the launch to add the FZ25 and the Fazer 25 ABS bikes to the Indian market. The new bikes will be priced at Rs 1.33 lakh and 1.43 lakh respectively.