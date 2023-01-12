Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV revealed; bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its Baleno-based crossover, the Fronx at the 2023 Auto Expo. Bookings open from today.

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its SUV offering in India with two new SUVs, the much-awaited Jimny and a new Baleno-based SUV named Fronx. Bookings for both have begun and the Fronx will go on sale by April 2023. Measuring just under 4-metres in length the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara SUV. It gets chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body claddings and well as the brand’s signature grille and DRLs. It gets an upright profile and LED rear combination lamps running across the width of the vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Interior and features

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a black and bordeaux colour scheme and sort of a metal-like matte finish on the dashboard.

The Fronz gets a heads up display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless charger, 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and safety

With the Fronx SUV, Maruti Suzuki will offer its only turbo-petrol engine, the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine that makes a comeback. It made a debit with the 2017 Baleno in India and was offered with the top-spec Baleno RS. On the Fronx, this engine produces 100hp and 147.6Nm of torque. It is offered with the option of a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox (with paddle shifters). The Fronx is build on Suzuki’s Heartect platform.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering its 1.2-litre naturally aspirated K-series petrol engine that produces 90hp and 130Nm. It gets the option of a 5-speed manual and an AMT automatic transmission. It is to be noted that the AWD tech is not available on the Fronx.

For safety it gets 6 airbags with ESP with hill hold assist & rollover mitigation and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 amongst others in India.