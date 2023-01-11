Auto Expo 2023: Greaves Cotton reveals new 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler EVs

Engineering company Greaves Cotton has unveiled its range of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023.

Greaves Cotton has taken the wraps off three two-wheelers under the Ampere brand series named – Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU which is aimed at deliveries.

Ampere Primus electric scooter has a top speed of 77 kmph and claims to reach 0-40kmph in under 5 seconds. The Ampere Primus claims a a true range of 100+ km on a full charge and can be driven in 4 modes – Eco, City, Power, and Reverse modes for optimum rideability.

It offers Bluetooth connectivity & navigation with phone app for convenience.

In the commercial three-wheeler segment, the brand has introduced an electric passenger vehicle Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a cargo concept Greaves Aero Vision.

Sanjay Behl Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, CEO and Executive Director said Ampere Primus will be available during the ongoing quarter, while rest of the vehicles will be made available over the next financial year.

Executive Vice Chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli shared the brand’s commitment to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the deployment of indigenous electric vehicle ecosystem in India since its entry into the e-mobility business.