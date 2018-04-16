US mission in Syria ‘has not changed,’ forces to return as soon as possible, says White House

The US mission in Syria “has not changed,” the White House said today, reiterating that President Donald Trump wants forces to return home as soon as possible.

The US mission in Syria “has not changed,” the White House said today, reiterating that President Donald Trump wants forces to return home as soon as possible. “The US mission has not changed — the President has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said, hours after French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that Paris had convinced Trump to stay engaged in Syria “for the long-term.” “We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region,” she said.