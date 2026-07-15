US President Donald Trump has endorsed MyPillow founder Mike Lindell in the race for Minnesota governor. The endorsement came a day before Trump was scheduled to deliver a national address focused on election security.

Trump announced his support in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he praised Lindell and urged Republican voters to support his campaign. “Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment. He can do it!” Trump wrote. He also described Lindell as “one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots” and referred to him as “the ‘Pillow Man.'”

Lindell rose to national prominence through television advertisements for MyPillow before becoming one of Trump’s strongest political allies. He has repeatedly supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, despite courts and election officials rejecting allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Who is Mike Lindell?

Mike Lindell is an American businessman and the founder and chief executive of MyPillow, a company that gained national recognition through its television infomercials.

Often called the “MyPillow Guy,” he became one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent political allies after the 2020 US presidential election, reported AP.

Lindell has repeatedly promoted Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, despite those claims being rejected by courts and election officials. He announced his bid for the Republican nomination for Minnesota governor in late 2025, reported AP.

Trump backs Mike Lindell

Trump’s backing could strengthen Lindell’s position in the Republican primary, where he faces several rivals ahead of the August 11 contest. One of the prominent candidates in the race is Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

The Republican primary comes as the party seeks to regain control of the governor’s office in Minnesota. Republicans view the state as one of their better opportunities to flip a Democratic-held governorship during this year’s elections, even as national political conditions remain challenging.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who served as the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nominee in the 2024 election, chose not to seek another term earlier this year, reported news agency AP.

Trump has frequently criticised Walz’s administration, accusing it of failing to prevent fraud involving federally funded childcare programmes. Walz has rejected those allegations, although investigations into aspects of the state’s administration of federally supported childcare funding remain underway.

Lindell has also criticised fellow Republican Lisa Demuth over the same issue. Demuth, however, said that responsibility lies with the previous Democratic administration and state agencies overseeing the federal grants.