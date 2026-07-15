White House Republicans have unveiled a $95 billion budget blueprint that proposes billions of dollars in new spending on defence, intelligence, election-related programmes and agriculture over the next decade, reported Reuters.

The proposal, released on Wednesday by Republican-controlled House Budget Committee, would provide $73 billion in additional funding for defence and intelligence operations over 10 years. It also sets aside $10 billion to encourage states to adopt parts of President Donald Trump’s SAVE America Act and another $12 billion for agriculture, reported Reuters.

What does the spending package include?

According to the 47-page budget resolution, about $60 billion would go towards defence spending, while another $13 billion would support intelligence programmes. Although the resolution does not specify exactly how every dollar would be spent, Republican leaders have said the money could help finance military operations linked to the conflict with Iran, replenish US weapons stockpiles, strengthen military readiness and expand the country’s defence industrial base.

The proposal also includes $12 billion for agriculture, reported Reuters. Trump has previously called for additional assistance for American farmers dealing with higher fuel and fertiliser costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Another $10 billion would support states that adopt provisions from Trump’s SAVE America Act, according to Reuters report. The proposal includes measures such as voter photo identification requirements and proof of citizenship, policies that Democrats strongly oppose.

Can Republicans pass the proposal?

House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged that discussions with Republican lawmakers are still underway. “We’re working through it with members … to build consensus,” Johnson told reporters.

Republicans hope to pass the budget resolution in the House next week before drafting a reconciliation bill.

However, the proposal faces several political hurdles. Republicans hold only narrow majorities in both the House and Senate, making it difficult to secure enough support for another major spending package.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has also cautioned against expecting an easy path for another reconciliation bill. If approved, it would become the third reconciliation package since Trump returned to the White House.

The proposal also falls well below Trump’s request for $350 billion in additional defence spending, reported Reuters. The non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has warned that the package could add more than $100 billion to the national debt over the next decade. According to the US Treasury, federal debt currently stands at about $39.4 trillion, reported Reuters.

Why is Trump considering another Jones Act waiver?

The Trump administration is considering extending a temporary waiver that allows foreign-flagged ships to transport goods between US ports as concerns grow over higher energy prices and possible supply chain disruptions linked to renewed tensions with Iran.

White House officials are discussing whether to grant another extension before the current waiver expires on August 16, reported Reuters. The discussions involve the White House along with the Departments of Energy, Transportation and the Interior.

Officials are examining whether the waiver should continue with geographic restrictions that would limit where foreign vessels can operate. The administration believes the measure has helped reduce supply chain pressures during recent disruptions while also addressing criticism from parts of the US maritime industry.

A White House official told Reuters that no final decision has been taken. “President Trump’s decisive action to waive the Jones Act has helped prevent supply chain shortages across the country. The Administration is regularly monitoring how the waiver is being used,” the official said.