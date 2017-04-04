Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to address Canada Parliament

Yousafzai was 15 when she shot in the head by Taliban militants while returning from school. She was targeted due to her advocacy for women’s education. (Reuters)

Canada’s prime minister has announced that Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will address his country’s Parliament and receive the honorary citizenship bestowed upon her in 2014. Justin Trudeau says the 19-year-old Pakistani activist will become the youngest person to address the body when she visits April 12. Trudeau said yesterday that he and Yousafzai will also discuss empowering girls through education.

Yousafzai was 15 when she shot in the head by Taliban militants while returning from school. She was targeted due to her advocacy for women’s education. Yousafzai was initially treated in Pakistan and later flown to a hospital in Britain. She won world acclaim for her campaign and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. She is one of just six people to receive honorary Canadian citizenship.