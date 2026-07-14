L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Tuesday reported a 7.4% sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, aided by improving margins, steady large-deal wins and an early recovery in its mobility business after nearly a year of weakness.

The engineering and R&D services company posted a net profit of Rs 357 crore during the April-June, up from Rs 332 crore in the preceding quarter, while revenue rose 2.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,940 crore from Rs 2,858 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $310 million, registering 1.5% sequential growth in constant currency.

Operating performance also improved during the quarter, with Ebit margin expanding 50 basis points sequentially to 15.7% from 15.2% in the March quarter. Ebit increased 6.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 461.3 crore. The company maintained momentum in large deals, winning six contracts worth over $10 million, including one valued at $30 million and another at $20 million.

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“The strategic actions undertaken as part of our Lakshya 31 agenda are beginning to translate into tangible business outcomes, reflected in healthy quarterly growth and sustained margin improvement,” Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of LTTS, said.

He added that revenue grew 11.5% year-on-year in rupee terms, while Ebit margin expanded 200 basis points over the same period.

Chadha said the company’s diversified portfolio continued to provide resilience, with the sustainability business maintaining double-digit annual growth and the mobility segment returning to growth despite a challenging market environment.

The mobility vertical, which contributes nearly a third of the company’s revenue, grew 2.3% sequentially to account for 32.3% of total revenue during the quarter, signalling a recovery after a prolonged slowdown. The sustainability segment strengthened its lead, growing 4.3% sequentially to contribute 37.1% of revenue, while the technology segment declined 3.1% to 30.6%.

Alongside the results, LTTS announced a partnership with Anthropic to integrate Claude AI models across its engineering platforms, including AgenticIQ, PIxAI, Aionfonix and AiTest. The collaboration aims to embed artificial intelligence across engineering workflows, software development, testing and manufacturing operations, enabling customers to accelerate product development and improve engineering productivity.

The company said its Engineering Intelligence offerings are helping drive larger deal opportunities and deeper client engagements as enterprises increasingly look to deploy AI across products, systems and industrial processes.

LTTS also expanded its intellectual property portfolio during the quarter, taking AI-related patent filings to 244, while its overall patent portfolio crossed 1,757.

Management remained optimistic about demand in the mobility and sustainability segments. Alind Saxena, executive director and president for strategic initiatives and growth markets, said discretionary spending in both verticals is showing signs of improvement, supported by the company’s engineering capabilities and partnerships such as the one with MIT Labs.

He added that opportunities in Physical AI are expected to grow significantly as investments in digital infrastructure and compute capacity gather pace globally.

Employee strength remained largely unchanged at 23,845 during the quarter. However, LTTS said it will continue investing in talent, with plans to hire around 1,500 freshers, primarily to support its expanding AI-focused engineering programmes and partnerships, including those with Anthropic and Databricks. The company also reaffirmed its aspiration of delivering a 13-15% compound annual growth rate over the next five years.