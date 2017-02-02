JuD forcing Hindus in Pakistan to protest against ‘detention’ of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Days after Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and four others were put under detention in Lahore in Punjab Province, Hindu population in Pakistan were forced by the terrorist group to protest against the Nawaz Sharif government’s move. (Reuters)

Days after Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and four others were put under detention in Lahore in Punjab Province, Hindu population in Pakistan were forced by the terrorist group to protest against the Nawaz Sharif government’s move, according to a journalist. Earlier, Pakistan’s Punjab government’s Home Department had issued the detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, JuD said. He “is at Masjid-e-Qadsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters,” JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who was present at the premises of the outfit, said, according to PTI.

“The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department,” Nadeem said. Three days back, Punjabs Ministry of Interior had included names of Saeed and four others — Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz — in the Watch List as per UNSC 1267 Sanctions and ordered their preventive detention. Ubaid, Iqbal, Abid and Niaz were also also taken into preventive custody.

Minority poor Hindu population in #Pakistan forced by terror group #JUD to protest against ‘preventive detention’ of terrorist Hafiz Saeed. pic.twitter.com/neYEodxVjR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2017

Punjab government’s action came amidst pressure on Pakistan from the Donald Trump administration that it must take action against JuD and Saeed to avoid sanctions. JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26 in 2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

India had reacted cautiously to the reports of the detention. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the government has seen reports on Pakistan Interior Ministry order placing the JuD and the Falah e-Insaniyet Foundation under the watchlist and also the notification under which the foundation has been included in the second schedule of their anti-terror legislation under UN Security Council Resolution number 1267.

Last month, a minority Hindu lawmaker has said Pakistan might face isolation on international level if Sindh government abrogated the recently-passed Minorities Bill which criminalises forced conversions in the Muslim-majority country. Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly (MNA) from the ruling PML(N) party, has expressed serious concern over reports of Sindh provinces move to amend or repeal the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill, 2015. Vankwani warned if abrogation was done under pressure of “extremist religious parties”, this would add to deepen the sense of insecurity among non-Muslims, according to a report.

