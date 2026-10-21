US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sought to reassure India that Washington’s tighter visa and immigration rules are not aimed at Indian professionals, students or technology companies. During his visit to India on Tuesday, he also said the two countries were close to finalising a trade agreement.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Rubio said both countries were close to reaching an agreement after more than a year-and-a-half of negotiations. He said he was positive about the progress made so far, although some issues still needed to be settled.

“I think we’re incredibly close. The way I would say it is, we are weeks, not months, away from, I think, finalising it. I think 99% of the work is done. The remaining factor, you have to have 100% done. But I feel very positive about the trajectory that it’s on,” he said.

US visa restrictions not targeted at India

US visa rules are a major concern for India, particularly for technology professionals seeking permanent residency and companies that depend on skilled workers. The latest restrictions have added to the uncertainty for Indian employees and IT firms operating in the US.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rubio said Washington was trying to fix problems in its immigration system that had been ignored for nearly two decades.

“We are trying to fix 20 years of neglect of an immigration system that was simply not being enforced, and that’s not targeted at India.”

Rubio’s remarks come less than two weeks after Washington suspended a key step in the green card process for some of India’s biggest IT employers.

On October 8, US Vice President JD Vance and Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced that eight companies had been suspended from the PERM programme. PERM, or permanent labour certification, is the first step in most employer-sponsored green card applications.

The US Labor Department said it would stop accepting new PERM applications from the companies and would also stop processing their pending applications.

Since 2009, the companies had sought nearly three million foreign workers, received more than 230,000 H-1B approvals and obtained over 100,000 permanent labour certifications.

Vance accused the companies of misusing the employment-based immigration system. Microsoft and Adobe were reportedly suspended because they were facing multiple active federal investigations.

Trump says India-US trade deal is ‘pretty close’

Rubio’s remarks followed Donald Trump’s statement on Tuesday that a trade agreement with India was close to being finalised.

“They want to make a deal. We’re going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to Bloomberg.

He added that the agreement “could be a much different kind of deal” but did not explain what he meant. His remarks leave open the possibility that the final terms could differ from the interim framework announced in February.

Rubio says deal could be finalised in weeks, not months

Rubio, who is on his second official visit to India as Secretary of State, said the two countries were “incredibly close” to reaching an agreement.

In his interview with The Indian Express, he said the deal could be finalised in weeks rather than months, adding that 99% of the work had been completed.

Speaking to News18 in Mumbai, Rubio said the remaining work involved technical details and making sure both sides agreed on the exact meaning of the language used in the agreement.

He said the deal needed to be fully agreed upon before it was announced. Given the size of the relationship between India and the US, he said, neither side should put it at risk by announcing an agreement before all the details were settled.

He also told reporters that only a small number of issues remained and that good news could come soon.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said last week that “the big items are done”.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has also said the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement has been finalised and is now in the legal drafting stage. He said India wanted to put the agreement into operation once it secured a competitive advantage over its peer countries.

During his visit to Mumbai, Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also urged India to increase energy trade with the US and buy more American technologies and systems.

Rubio responds to concerns over anti-India sentiment in the US

Rubio was also asked about an attempted attack on a Hindu temple in Illinois and India’s concerns over anti-India hostility in the US.

He said hatred and ignorance existed in every society and that the US was no exception.

However, Rubio said he did not believe anti-Indian sentiment in the US was widespread or deeply rooted. He acknowledged that some individuals held hateful views but said their actions did not represent the wider population.

He pointed to the way communities came together to support people who were targeted, citing the Sikh community in Wisconsin as an example.

Rubio also said US officials should never encourage or excuse acts of hatred against any community.