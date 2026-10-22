Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar to light ceremonial torch together at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in 2027. The invitation honours Machchhar for his bravery in preventing a possible plane crash despite being struck with an axe by his Flydubai co-pilot, who allegedly intended to kill 172 people on board.

मैंने अपने मित्र, भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात की और उन्हें इज़राइल के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर वीर भारतीय पायलट के साथ मशाल प्रज्वलित करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। मोदी ने निमंत्रण के लिए मुझे धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि ज़मीन पर और हवा में, भारत और इज़राइल आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ मिलकर लड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने हमारे बीच के मज़बूत और वर्षों पुराने संबंधों की भी सराहना की। 🇮🇱🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 22, 2026

Netanyahu invited Modi during a phone call on Thursday. Netanyahu stated on X, “I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel’s Independence Day. Yom Ha’atzmaut) in 2027 will be observed from sundown on Tuesday, May 11, 2027, to nightfall on Wednesday, May 12, 2027. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on land and in the air, India and Israel are fighting terrorism together. He also commended the strong and decades-old ties between us.”

Modi wrote on X, “Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region.”

Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026

Indian pilot honoured for his bravery

Captain Smit Machchhar, a Flydubai pilot from Gujarat, is being honoured for his courage during an incident aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv in late September. Machchhar was seriously injured when his Omani co-pilot attacked him inside the cockpit. Despite being injured, he managed to open the cockpit door while the plane was losing altitude. This allowed others to enter the cockpit and restrain the attacker. The plane later made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

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India and Israel discuss ties and West Asia

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the phone call between Modi and Netanyahu. Both leaders discussed their relationship and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. “The two leaders welcomed the sustained momentum in India-Israel relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.The leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” MEA wrote on X. India also called for talks and diplomacy to help restore peace and stability in West Asia.