Odisha is set to get a new rail link connecting its coastal and northern regions, with the Puri–Rairangpur–Badampahar Express receiving approval. The proposed service will cover six districts, connecting several parts of the state through a single train route.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared the update on X, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the service.

A new milestone in Odisha’s railway connectivity. The approval of the Puri-Rairangpur-Badampahar Express fulfils a long-standing demand of the people and strengthens rail connectivity across six districts of Odisha. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Odisha continues to move forward towards better connectivity, regional development and greater prosperity. — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 21, 2026

The new train is expected to strengthen rail links across Odisha and provide passengers with another option for inter-district travel. The route will connect destinations across different regions of the state, making it an important addition to Odisha’s rail network.

New train to connect six districts across Odisha

The Puri–Rairangpur–Badampahar Express will connect Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. The route will pass through areas including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sukinda and Keonjhar, linking districts across coastal, central and northern Odisha.

The service will connect the coastal region with northern Odisha, including Rairangpur and Badampahar in Mayurbhanj district. By bringing these destinations under one train route, the proposed service is expected to support travel between different parts of the state.

The route will also link important destinations across the region, giving passengers another rail option for journeys within Odisha.

How the new train could improve connectivity

The Puri–Rairangpur–Badampahar Express is expected to improve rail connectivity across coastal, central and northern Odisha. By linking six districts, the train will strengthen connections between different parts of the state and support inter-district travel.

The service is also expected to make rail journeys more convenient for passengers travelling between destinations along the route. Better rail links can help people plan journeys between districts and provide an additional option for travel across the state.

Train timings and launch date awaited

The Puri–Rairangpur–Badampahar Express has been approved, but its launch date and train timings are yet to be announced. The train number, operating days and departure and arrival timings are also awaited.

The Railways is yet to share the complete list of stoppages. These details will help passengers identify the stations served by the train and plan their journeys.

Once the schedule is announced, passengers will be able to check the operating days, boarding points and timings before travelling.

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Linking coastal Odisha with the northern region

The approved train will bring different parts of Odisha within a shared rail corridor, linking the coastal belt with the state’s northern region. This will strengthen the rail connection between destinations spread across the state.

For passengers, the proposed service will offer another way to travel between regions within Odisha. By connecting destinations across six districts, the train is expected to support regional travel and improve access to rail services along its route.