Virat Kohli removed as the Adidas ambassador; Signs up with Gionee

Virat Kohli removed as the Adidas ambassador. (Source: Reuters)

In a shocking news, German sportswear brand Adidas has decided not to renew its contract with Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli. Both the parties signed a Rs. 30 crore deal in 2014 which was up for renewal last month. However, the company has decided to go against it.

This news has come just one day after the Indian captain signed a deal with smart phone company Gionee which aims to establish 500 brand stores in India by March 2018. While speaking to PTI Gionee India Country CEO and MD Arvind R Vohra said, “Virat is joining Alia in helping the brand touch new heights. He will soon be seen in the upcoming campaign of Gionee, and will also be actively involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives of the brand.” Currently, Gionee has 100 brand stores in India and sold 1.2 units in last fours with Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador.

Virat Kohli is coming off a fantastic year both with the bat and as a leader. India was the only international side that remained unbeaten in Tests in 2016 and he also guided RCB to the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the bat, he maintained an incredible average of 107 and 92 in T20Is and ODIs respectively. He also aggregated 1215 runs in 12 Tests at a whooping average of 75.93 including four centuries.

Right now Virat Kohli endorses 17 brands including Swiss watch maker Tissot, men’s ethnic brand Manyavar, MRF Tyres and Colgate’ Super Flexi Toothbrush etc. and the take over of limited overs’ side will certainly raise his stocks. Is it Virat Kohli who is at loss here or has Adidas missed a trick? Only time will tell.