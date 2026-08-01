Neeraj Chopra admitted that fear, rather than fitness, was his biggest opponent as he returned to the podium at the Commonwealth Games 2026, revealing he spent much of the men’s javelin final worrying about another injury setback.

The Olympic champion claimed silver with a season-best throw of 85.83m in Glasgow, after a frustrating spell due to injuries and fitness problems.

While Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won gold with 89.75m, Chopra described his own performance as an important milestone in a comeback that has tested him both physically and mentally. Neeraj’s compatriot Yash Vir finished third with a best of 85.41 metre and sealed a historic double podium finish for India.

“I was scared. I did not want to run very hard. I wanted to keep my body under control. But the throw was fine,” Chopra told the media after the competition.

A comeback built around caution

The 28-year-old has been dealing with persistent lower-back issues since late 2025, forcing him to miss key competitions and altering the way he approaches every throw.

Rather than attacking the runway with his trademark aggression, Chopra said he has consciously held back during competitions to avoid aggravating the injury.

He believes that mindset has been the biggest difference between the current version of himself and the athlete who won Olympic and world titles.

“When you’re fully fit, you have the confidence that you can overcome anything. But when you’re carrying an injury, your thinking changes,” he said. “My comeback is going well. It feels good to return to the podium.”

The silver medal was his first at a major international competition since his injury struggles began, even though he returned to competition earlier this season.

Eyes already on the Asian Games

Despite producing his best throw of 2026, Chopra insisted he is still short of full fitness and expects further improvement over the coming months.

He plans to compete in the Diamond League before shifting focus to the Asian Games later this year.

“I can’t say my fitness is where it was before. But I’m getting there slowly,” he said. “There is still time before the Asian Games. I hope I can improve with every competition.”

Chopra also acknowledged that every Indian athlete wants to stand on the top step of the podium. “Of course we always want the national anthem to play. But I did my season best and I’m happy with the progress.”

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India’s new javelin depth shines

The Glasgow final also highlighted India’s growing strength in men’s javelin.

Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze with a personal-best 85.41m, producing his finest throw on his final attempt to complete an Indian double podium.

Meanwhile, compatriot Rohit Yadav finished seventh. Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham four years ago, endured another difficult outing, failing to progress beyond the opening rounds.

For Chopra, however, the numbers mattered less than what they represented.

After months of rehabilitation, interrupted training and lingering doubts, Glasgow offered something he had been chasing for almost a year- proof that he could compete again at the highest level.