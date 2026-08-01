The Indian holiday is undergoing a transformation as increasingly travellers are swapping crowded sightseeing itineraries for mountain trails and high-altitude passes. What was once a niche pursuit for seasoned mountaineers is fast becoming a mainstream travel segment.

The trend is translating into steady growth for organised trekking operators. Bengaluru-based IndiaHikes, one of India’s largest trekking companies, has seen participation rise from around 20,000 trekkers in 2020 to 32,000 in 2025, a 60% increase. The company expects to take nearly 36,000 trekkers in 2026, representing a further 12.5% year-on-year growth.

“Trekking continues to be one of the largest and fastest growing segments of adventure tourism in India. While international interest remains strong, the growth today is being driven predominantly by domestic adventurers particularly Gen Z, millennials, solo travellers and families seeking immersive nature based experiences,” said Ajeet Bajaj, vice chairman FAITH & president, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India. The shift is also evident in travel searches. As per digital travel platform Agoda, Leh recorded a 143% year-on-year increase in searches.

Set in the trans-Himalayan region of Ladakh and home to iconic trekking routes such as Markha Valley and Lasermo La, the destination is drawing travellers seeking challenging terrain and immersive outdoor experiences. Searches from New Delhi rose 140%, while Mumbai and Hyderabad recorded increases of 158% and 106%, respectively.

“The decisions of India travellers today are increasingly shaped by experiences and not just the destination itself. Destinations like Leh, Kasol and McLeod Ganj are emerging as strong choices because they offer both cooler climates and immersive outdoor experiences,” said Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian subcontinent & Indian Ocean islands, Agoda.

IndiaHikes says some of its most sought-after routes include Kedarkantha, Kashmir Great Lakes, Rupin Pass, Buran Ghati, Tarsar Marsar and Phulara Ridge. Demand for overseas trekking is also rising, prompting IndiaHikes to expand its World of Treks programme to Nepal.

“Trekkers often value experiences that are thoughtfully designed, with strong emphasis on safety, sustainability, preparation and meaningful time on the trail,” said Prince, adviser at IndiaHikes.

Operators say the trekking calendar itself has undergone a transformation. No longer confined to the short summer window, organised treks now run almost throughout the year. Monsoon departures take hikers through lush valleys and flowering meadows, autumn offers crystal-clear Himalayan views and stable weather, while winter treks such as Kedarkantha, Chopta-Chandrashila and the Chadar Frozen River Trek have become sought-after experiences for travellers chasing snow-covered landscapes.

“Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim continue to be India’s leading trekking destinations. At the same time, several emerging regions such as Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, the Pothigai Hills in the Western Ghats and lesser-known trails across the Northeast are attracting increasing interest from adventure travellers looking for new experience,” added Bajaj.

Companies are also widening their portfolios to accommodate different fitness levels and age groups. Trek The Himalayas today offers beginner-friendly routes such as Valley of Flowers and Chopta-Chandrashila-Tungnath, moderate trails including Markha Valley in Ladakh and Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal, and technical expeditions to peaks such as Kang Yatse II, Dzo Jongo East and Mera Peak, all above 20,000 feet.

“Trekking is no longer just about reaching a summit. It is increasingly centered on the overall outdoor experience, with carefully paced itineraries, dedicated transportation, trained trek leaders and safety protocols that allow travellers to absorb the landscape rather than rush through it,” a spokesperson for Trek The Himalayas said.

The company has also begun curating specialised departures beyond traditional adventure travellers. This year, it introduced a dedicated Valley of Flowers batch for senior citizens after a 63-year-old woman from Kerala completed the trek, highlighting how organised trekking is becoming more accessible across age groups. At the other end of the spectrum, its Young Explorer Programme introduces schoolchildren to trekking, rafting and outdoor survival skills, signalling a growing focus on building a long-term outdoor culture.

The demand is mirrored in destination data. Ladakh recorded 107,740 tourist arrivals in June 2026, up 43% from 75,089 in the same month last year, as the Union Territory continues to promote high-altitude trekking and nature-based tourism. More broadly, tourist visits to the Indian Himalayan Region, spanning 13 states and Union Territories, rose from 10.55 crore in 2014 to 40.78 crore in 2025.

The boom is also spreading eastwards. Under its Tourism Policy 2025-30, Arunachal Pradesh has identified 14 tourism circuits with a focus on eco-tourism and trekking. Local operators such as La Kora Treks & Travel are organising expeditions on trails including the Bangachang Pilgrimage Trek and Tsaina Valley Trek, betting on growing demand for offbeat Himalayan experiences.

For the travel industry, the rise of trekking reflects a broader shift as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2026 that the government will develop world-class, ecologically sustainable trekking and hiking trails across India’s mountain regions.