In September 1983, three months after Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup at Lord’s, the same team that had stunned the world took the field again, this time against Pakistan. The payslip from that match still exists. A match fee of ₹1,500. A daily allowance of ₹200 for three days. Total earnings for representing India: ₹2,100. It would not buy a decent bat today.

That is the number to sit with before anything else. Not the ₹131 crore the BCCI handed its T20 World Cup winners in March 2026. Not the ₹6 crore that landed in each player’s account this year. The ₹2,100.

The team that had nothing

For decades, Indian cricketers did not really have a career. They had a hobby that occasionally required them to miss work. Janardhan Navle, who opened the batting for India at Lord’s in 1932 and once earned a compliment from Jack Hobbs himself, spent his old age as a security guard at a sugar mill.

Sunil Gavaskar has spoken about the quiet dread every player of that generation carried: one bad series, and it was back to the bank job, the insurance desk, the nine-to-five that actually paid the bills.

Wicketkeeper Budhi Kunderan complained for years that the board’s overseas allowances were so thin, players ate at roadside eateries because hotel food was beyond them.

This was the financial reality of the team that won the 1983 World Cup. Bookmakers in England had priced India’s chances at 1 in 66,000. The squad flew out with a manager, a bag of kit, and nobody else. No coach. No doctor. No physio.

Sandeep Patil played the entire tournament with a fractured rib he picked up two weeks before departure, because there was no one to tell him not to.

When Dilip Vengsarkar took a Malcolm Marshall bouncer on the chin against West Indies, the team manager, PR Man Singh, put him in a local taxi and took him to hospital himself.

7 stitches, and Vengsarkar’s tournament was over before the miracle at Tunbridge Wells, where Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 pulled India back from 17 for 5 against Zimbabwe. That innings has no video. The BBC crew decided England versus Pakistan mattered more that day and sent their cameras to Manchester instead.

Some players had booked onward holidays to America, treating the World Cup as a stopover before the real trip began. Krishnamachari Srikkanth had planned his honeymoon around it. When India kept winning and the holiday plans collapsed, he joked for years that Kapil Dev owed him ₹10,000 for the cancelled tickets.

A board with no money to celebrate its own miracle

When Kapil’s team beat the mighty West Indies at Lord’s on 25 June 1983, BCCI president NKP Salve had a problem that no one in world cricket had faced before. He wanted to give every player ₹1 lakh as a bonus.

The board did not have ₹14.5 lakh to give them. Its opening offer was ₹25,000 a man, an amount so small it risked turning a famous victory into a national embarrassment.

What nobody outside a small circle in Mumbai knew was that the money would not come from the BCCI, a sponsor, or the government. It would come from a woman who had never taken a rupee to sing at a private function in her life, and who was doing this because of a man she had loved in silence for almost three decades.

The love story nobody was told about

Raj Singh Dungarpur, the board’s problem solver and a former Ranji cricketer, was a prince who had fallen for Lata Mangeshkar in the late 1950s, when he was a young law student visiting her brother’s home in Mumbai. He called her Mithoo. She called him something the world was never allowed to hear.

When Raj Singh told his father he wanted to marry her, the Maharawal of Dungarpur refused. A prince of the royal house, he said, could not marry a commoner. Raj Singh accepted his father’s word and never married anyone.

Lata made the same vow in her own way. They spent the next three decades attending cricket together instead, at Brabourne, at Wankhede, and at a flat Raj Singh bought overlooking Lord’s, simply so they could drink tea on the balcony and watch the game in peace.

It was to this man that Lata said yes without hesitation when the board came calling in the summer of 1983.

One concert, fourteen cheques

On 17 August 1983, more than fifty thousand people packed into Delhi for a concert that was really a rescue operation dressed up as a celebration. Rajiv Gandhi was there to welcome the team.

Lata sang for four hours, backed by an orchestra led by Anil Mohile, with her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar overseeing the music. The emotional high point came when the entire World Cup squad walked on stage and sang the chorus of a specially composed anthem, Bharat Vishwa Vijeta, standing behind her.

Kirti Azad kept a black and white photograph from that night: Lata standing behind the Prudential Cup, Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath on either side of her. “The entire victorious World Cup team of ’83 will never forget your contribution,” Azad said. “We are indebted to you for life.”

The concert raised ₹20 lakh. Enough for the promised ₹1 lakh cheque to every player and the manager, with ₹6 lakh left over to repair the Nehru Stadium.

When the board tried to pay Lata her share, she refused every rupee. The BCCI’s way of saying thank you became a small, permanent piece of policy: two VIP tickets, reserved for her at every international match played on Indian soil, for the rest of her life.

Two tickets, never one, a quiet nod to the man she watched cricket with. She kept that seat for three decades, right up to when the team parade after the World T20 2007 win stopped its bus below her Peddar Road balcony so MS Dhoni’s players could wave up at her.

From one concert to a billion-dollar broadcast fight

Here is the part of the story that turns a lovely anecdote into a business lesson. That concert did not just pay fourteen cricketers. It kept the BCCI solvent and its reputation intact at the exact moment the board needed both, because bigger money was coming and it needed a functioning institution to receive it.

Four years later, Salve went after the 1987 World Cup itself, furious that the MCC had refused his board two extra pavilion passes at Lord’s. He teamed up with Pakistan’s Air Marshal Nur Khan and out-promised England to the sport’s Associate Members, offering them £40,000 each against the TCCB’s £20,000.

India and Pakistan won the vote 16 to 12 and pulled the World Cup out of England for the first time. Then came the harder part: raising the money to actually host it. Dhirubhai Ambani agreed to bankroll the guarantee, backed out after Indira Gandhi’s assassination changed the political weather in Delhi, and returned only once tax scrutiny on Reliance eased.

His price was two conditions: the tournament would be renamed the Reliance Cup, and he would sit next to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the opening exhibition match. Both were granted. The 1987 World Cup made money. Indian cricket had learned, for the first time, what a title sponsor was worth.

The real fortune arrived through a courtroom, not a stadium. In 1993, Jagmohan Dalmiya sold India’s broadcast rights to a foreign agency for $550,000, defying Doordarshan’s decades-old monopoly on state television. Delhi cited a colonial-era telegraph law and refused to back down.

The BCCI took it all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in 1995 that broadcasting a cricket match was a form of free speech, and that no government could hold a monopoly over it. That single verdict is the real founder of modern Indian cricket’s wealth.

Broadcast rights that Doordarshan paid $54 million for between 2000 and 2004 rose to $549 million by 2006. Central contracts followed in 2004, turning a national duty into a proper career.

By the 2024 to 2026 cycle, a Grade A+ player earns ₹7 crore a year in retainer alone, before a single match fee, with ₹15 lakh for a Test, ₹6 lakh for an ODI and ₹3 lakh for a T20I.

The gap that still stings

Compare that to what the sport paid its architects. When former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad was diagnosed with blood cancer, it was his old teammate Sandeep Patil who had to write a public appeal asking the BCCI to help cover his chemotherapy.

After the T20 World Cup 2024 victory and BCCI bonus announcement, an anonymous member of the 1983 squad said the board had told them there was no money back then. Now there was plenty. Only a few players from that team were getting work. The rest were struggling. Former players receive monthly pensions, but the sums are modest.

The BCCI’s balance sheet today runs into thousands of crores, built on a broadcast right that a court decided was a form of speech, and a sponsorship model perfected on the back of a renamed World Cup.

None of it explains why the institution still exists at all. For that, you have to go back to a woman who gave her voice to a bankrupt cricket board when it had nothing. That voice became the seed capital for an empire.

The next time you see a player collect a six-crore-rupee bonus cheque, remember that the board once could not afford to give its World Cup winners one lakh each.

And remember that a woman who sang for four hours in Delhi and would not accept a rupee for it, and a two-seat allocation at every match in India that quietly outlived her, right up to the day in 2022 when Sachin Tendulkar, who called her Aai, stood at her funeral. That was the measure of what she meant to Indian cricket.