India’s boxing team continued its golden run at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after Jaismine Lamboria defeated Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision to win the women’s 57kg title in Glasgow on Saturday.

For the 24-year-old from Haryana, the victory is another landmark in a career that has steadily gathered momentum over the past few years. An Olympian, Asian Championships medallist and now a Commonwealth Games champion, Jaismine has also written her name into boxing history by becoming India’s first gold medallist at the World Boxing Championships organised under the sport’s new global governing body.

Boxing runs in the family

Born on 30 August 2001 in Haryana, Jaismine did not stumble upon boxing by chance. She grew up watching her uncles Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh compete at national and international tournaments, inspiring her to enter the ring at a young age.

The family’s connection to Indian boxing stretches back even further. Jaismine is the great-granddaughter of Hawa Singh, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest heavyweight boxers. A two-time Asian Games champion, Hawa Singh won back-to-back gold medals in 1966 and 1970, earned both the Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award, and helped establish the famous Bhiwani Boxing Club- the academy that later produced Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and several other international boxers.

Growing up with that legacy also brought expectation.

While boxing was part of the family’s identity, financial comfort was not. Jaismine’s father worked as a home guard while her mother managed the household, meaning the early years of training demanded sacrifices from everyone at home.

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From Olympic debut to Commonwealth champion

Jaismine has spent the past few seasons establishing herself among India’s leading female boxers.

She represented India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, becoming one of the country’s premier hopes in the featherweight division, before creating history at the World Boxing Championships by winning India’s first gold medal under the competition’s new administration.

The Commonwealth Games title now adds another major honour to her résumé.

Facing vastly experienced Michaela Walsh, who entered the final with multiple Commonwealth and European medals, Jaismine produced one of her most complete performances of the tournament. She controlled the contest from the opening round, using her reach, movement and sharp combinations to earn a unanimous verdict from all five judges.

The victory also underlined India’s growing strength in women’s boxing, with multiple Indian boxers reaching the gold-medal bouts in Glasgow.

For Jaismine, however, the triumph carries an added layer of significance. It is another chapter in a family story that began decades ago with Hawa Singh’s rise as one of Indian boxing’s greatest names and a reminder that the sport’s famous production line in Bhiwani continues to produce champions.