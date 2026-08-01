India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has climbed to 23 medals after another productive day in Glasgow, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s silver in the men’s javelin throw and Yash Vir Singh’s bronze. The Indian contingent has now collected five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals, with weightlifting, athletics, para athletics and judo emerging as the country’s strongest disciplines.

From Mirabai Chanu’s historic third Commonwealth Games gold to Asmita Dey becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth judo champion, the Games have produced several landmark moments for Indian sport. Athletics has also delivered memorable breakthroughs, with Gulveer Singh becoming India’s first medallist in the men’s 10,000m, Tejaswin Shankar scripting history in the decathlon and Sarvesh Kushare winning India’s first men’s high jump medal at the Games.

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India medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

No.AthleteEventSportMedal
1Jhandu KumarMen’s HeavyweightPara PowerliftingBronze
2Rishikanta SinghMen’s 60kgWeightliftingSilver
3Mirabai ChanuWomen’s 48kgWeightliftingGold
4Muthupandi RajaMen’s 65kgWeightliftingSilver
5Gyaneshwari YadavWomen’s 53kgWeightliftingSilver
6Bindyarani DeviWomen’s 58kgWeightliftingBronze
7Sharmila DhankarWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsGold
8Sarvesh KushareMen’s High JumpAthleticsSilver
9Shilpa K ShylaWomen’s Shot Put F57Para AthleticsBronze
10Valluri Ajaya BabuMen’s 79kgWeightliftingSilver
11Harjinder KaurWomen’s 69kgWeightliftingSilver
12Gulveer SinghMen’s 10,000mAthleticsSilver
13Murali SreeshankarMen’s Long JumpAthleticsSilver
14Dilip GavitMen’s 100m T47Para AthleticsGold
15Mohammed BasilMen’s 100m T47Para AthleticsSilver
16Lovepreet SinghMen’s +110kgWeightliftingSilver
17Seema KaliramnaWomen’s Discus ThrowAthleticsBronze
18Asmita DeyWomen’s -48kgJudoGold
19Harsh SinghMen’s -60kgJudoGold
20Yamini MouryaWomen’s -57kgJudoSilver
21Tejaswin ShankarMen’s DecathlonAthleticsBronze
22Yash Vir SinghMen’s Javelin ThrowAthleticsBronze
23Neeraj ChopraMen’s Javelin ThrowAthleticsSilver

India medal tally by sport

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Weightlifting1618
Athletics0437
Para Athletics2114
Judo2103
Para Powerlifting0011
Total512623

Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia552841124
2Canada17142051
3England16322977
4Scotland1081634
5Nigeria85316
6Malaysia73313
7New Zealand610723
8South Africa69924
9India512623
10Wales561122
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India closing in on its best Glasgow return

India’s campaign has been built around the consistency of its weightlifters and the emergence of new athletics stars. Weightlifting has already delivered eight medals, while athletics has contributed seven, its best return at the Games in recent years.

The boxing team also remains in contention for more medals, with multiple finalists set to compete before the Games conclude on 2 August.

Although Glasgow’s reduced sports programme excluded traditional Indian medal-heavy disciplines such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis and hockey, India has still produced one of its strongest overseas Commonwealth Games performances through standout displays in athletics, para sport, judo and weightlifting.