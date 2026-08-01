India’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has climbed to 23 medals after another productive day in Glasgow, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s silver in the men’s javelin throw and Yash Vir Singh’s bronze. The Indian contingent has now collected five gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals, with weightlifting, athletics, para athletics and judo emerging as the country’s strongest disciplines.

From Mirabai Chanu’s historic third Commonwealth Games gold to Asmita Dey becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth judo champion, the Games have produced several landmark moments for Indian sport. Athletics has also delivered memorable breakthroughs, with Gulveer Singh becoming India’s first medallist in the men’s 10,000m, Tejaswin Shankar scripting history in the decathlon and Sarvesh Kushare winning India’s first men’s high jump medal at the Games.

India medal winners at Commonwealth Games 2026

No. Athlete Event Sport Medal 1 Jhandu Kumar Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze 2 Rishikanta Singh Men’s 60kg Weightlifting Silver 3 Mirabai Chanu Women’s 48kg Weightlifting Gold 4 Muthupandi Raja Men’s 65kg Weightlifting Silver 5 Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg Weightlifting Silver 6 Bindyarani Devi Women’s 58kg Weightlifting Bronze 7 Sharmila Dhankar Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Gold 8 Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump Athletics Silver 9 Shilpa K Shyla Women’s Shot Put F57 Para Athletics Bronze 10 Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg Weightlifting Silver 11 Harjinder Kaur Women’s 69kg Weightlifting Silver 12 Gulveer Singh Men’s 10,000m Athletics Silver 13 Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump Athletics Silver 14 Dilip Gavit Men’s 100m T47 Para Athletics Gold 15 Mohammed Basil Men’s 100m T47 Para Athletics Silver 16 Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg Weightlifting Silver 17 Seema Kaliramna Women’s Discus Throw Athletics Bronze 18 Asmita Dey Women’s -48kg Judo Gold 19 Harsh Singh Men’s -60kg Judo Gold 20 Yamini Mourya Women’s -57kg Judo Silver 21 Tejaswin Shankar Men’s Decathlon Athletics Bronze 22 Yash Vir Singh Men’s Javelin Throw Athletics Bronze 23 Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Athletics Silver

India medal tally by sport

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Weightlifting 1 6 1 8 Athletics 0 4 3 7 Para Athletics 2 1 1 4 Judo 2 1 0 3 Para Powerlifting 0 0 1 1 Total 5 12 6 23

Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 55 28 41 124 2 Canada 17 14 20 51 3 England 16 32 29 77 4 Scotland 10 8 16 34 5 Nigeria 8 5 3 16 6 Malaysia 7 3 3 13 7 New Zealand 6 10 7 23 8 South Africa 6 9 9 24 9 India 5 12 6 23 10 Wales 5 6 11 22

India closing in on its best Glasgow return

India’s campaign has been built around the consistency of its weightlifters and the emergence of new athletics stars. Weightlifting has already delivered eight medals, while athletics has contributed seven, its best return at the Games in recent years.

The boxing team also remains in contention for more medals, with multiple finalists set to compete before the Games conclude on 2 August.

Although Glasgow’s reduced sports programme excluded traditional Indian medal-heavy disciplines such as wrestling, badminton, table tennis and hockey, India has still produced one of its strongest overseas Commonwealth Games performances through standout displays in athletics, para sport, judo and weightlifting.