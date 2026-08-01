India’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 began in the best possible fashion as Preeti Pawar won the women’s 54kg gold medal on Saturday. But the 22-year-old from Haryana has been regarded as one of Indian boxing’s brightest prospects for several years, building her reputation through the Asian Games, the Olympics and now a Commonwealth title.

“I am overjoyed. I have won first gold medal for India, and this is just the beginning. Everyone representing India in the upcoming bouts will give their best, and we will perform well. My parents are very happy,” Preeti said post her 5-0 win over over Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the final.

“In fact, I think the whole of India is happy. Everyone is feeling proud. I would like to thank everyone-the Sports Authority of India, the BFI, and the Army Sports Institute. Thank you all for your support. I dedicate this medal to the entire nation, as it is the result of everyone’s support and prayers,” she added.

The boxer who almost chose art over gloves

Before becoming one of India’s leading boxers, Preeti Pawar was more interested in sketchbooks than punching bags.

Born in Bhiwani, Haryana, on 23 October 2003, she only entered boxing at the age of 14 after her uncle Vinod, himself a former national medallist, persuaded the family to let her try the sport.

Growing up in Bhiwani- widely regarded as India’s boxing capital- also helped shape her career. Both her parents were former athletes, giving her the sporting environment that allowed her talent to develop quickly.

ALSO READ How India can add 25 more medals to its Commonwealth Games 2026 tally today

A rapid rise through Indian boxing

Preeti announced herself almost immediately by winning gold at the Open State Championships in Panipat before progressing through the junior and youth ranks.

Her breakthrough on the senior stage came with a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, before she qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming one of India’s youngest boxing Olympians.

Now, she has added another milestone. By defeating Canada’s Scarlett Delgado by a unanimous 5-0 decision, Preeti claimed the women’s 54kg Commonwealth Games title, giving India its first boxing gold of the Glasgow Games and further strengthening her credentials as one of the country’s leading medal hopes ahead of future Olympic and World Championship campaigns.

India can add more gold medals in boxing on Saturday with 9 other boxers fighting it out in the gold medal bout.