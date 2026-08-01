Fatty pancreas is now acknowledged as a distinct disease. Dr Somnath Chattopadhyay, consultant and head of department, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery and liver transplant, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai, explains why it happens. “Fatty pancreas, also known as pancreatic steatosis or MASPD, is essentially what happens when fat accumulates inside the pancreas beyond what the body would normally have.

A small amount of fat there is not unusual as people get older, but when the build-up becomes excessive, it tends to sit within a much bigger metabolic picture. Obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and visceral fat all have strong ties to it. A poor diet, not moving enough, ongoing inflammation, and genetic factors can all feed into it as well. What scientists currently believe is that it may get in the way of insulin production and digestive enzyme function, though the full picture of how that happens is still being pieced together. It also tends to show up alongside fatty liver disease, suggesting the two share a common metabolic root.”

What are the signs and symptoms, and who is susceptible?

Most people who have fatty pancreas never know it. It usually surfaces by accident, picked up during an ultrasound, CT, or MRI that was ordered for something completely different. On the occasions when symptoms do appear, they tend to reflect what is happening metabolically rather than pointing directly to the pancreas. Abdominal discomfort, bloating, or signs like increased thirst and frequent urination can come up if pancreatic function starts to be affected. The people most likely to develop it are those carrying excess weight, particularly around the abdomen, along with those managing type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, high triglycerides, or fatty liver disease. Since it so often goes unnoticed, staying on top of metabolic health is really the key.

Can it progress to cancer?

There is building concern that fatty pancreas could raise the risk of pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, though no one has yet proven that it directly causes cancer. Research does show that people with higher levels of pancreatic fat tend to have elevated rates of pancreatic cancer, but untangling that from the effects of obesity, diabetes, smoking, and chronic inflammation is genuinely difficult. The thinking is that fat within the pancreas may create a low-grade inflammatory environment and tissue changes that make conditions more favourable for cancer over time. Even so, most people with fatty pancreas will never go on to develop pancreatic cancer. Managing weight, blood sugar, and other risk factors is where the practical focus remains.

Is it treatable?

No medication has been approved specifically for fatty pancreas yet. What doctors focus on instead is treating the metabolic conditions that allowed fat to accumulate in the first place. Of everything available, weight loss through diet and exercise has shown the clearest benefit, with research suggesting that even losing a modest amount of weight can reduce pancreatic fat and improve how the body handles insulin. Keeping diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides well managed adds to that. Certain medications used for obesity and type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists in particular, appear to reduce pancreatic fat as a secondary effect of weight loss, though that is not what they are approved for. Cutting back on alcohol and stopping smoking round out the picture.

How to avoid fatty pancreas?

Keeping fatty pancreas from developing in the first place is really about keeping metabolic disease at bay. Maintaining a healthy weight, bringing down abdominal fat, and building regular physical activity into the week, ideally around 150 minutes of moderate exercise, are the most impactful things a person can do. Eating in a way that leans toward vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and healthy fats, while pulling back on ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and saturated fat, does a lot for overall metabolic health. Keeping blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides within healthy ranges adds another layer of protection. For anyone already managing obesity, diabetes, or fatty liver disease, regular medical follow-up is important since these conditions tend to occur together.