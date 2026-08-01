A brief match exchange between India’s Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana during The Hundred has gone viral on social media. The interaction also reignited debate over sporting interactions between the two countries after diplomatic ties deteriorated sharply following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The two cricketers, representing Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix respectively, embraced and exchanged greetings after Thursday’s women’s Hundred fixture in Southampton, as players from both teams lined up for the customary post-match handshakes.

The moment stood out because Indian sporting teams have largely avoided public handshakes and ceremonial interactions with Pakistani opponents in international competitions since relations worsened after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor.

Everyone debating if Fatima Sana and jemimah Rodrigues would shake hands and they straight up HUGGED?!😭😭🙏



Keep politics out of sports FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/XCE2lswGlg — A. (@anhnjo) July 30, 2026

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Franchise cricket operates differently from international cricket

Unlike bilateral or ICC events where India and Pakistan represent their national teams, The Hundred is a franchise competition organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with players from multiple countries sharing dressing rooms throughout the tournament.

As part of standard match protocol, players shake hands after every fixture irrespective of nationality.

Rodrigues and Sana have also crossed paths previously in franchise leagues and ICC tournaments, with several Indian and Pakistani women’s cricketers maintaining cordial professional relationships despite the absence of bilateral cricket between the two countries.

The video circulating online captures only the customary post-match interaction, with no official comment from either player following the fixture.

India-Pakistan sporting ties remain frozen

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2013, meeting only in multinational tournaments.

Following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in 2025, sporting relations came under renewed scrutiny.

Indian teams and athletes have largely avoided symbolic gestures with Pakistani counterparts at international events, with several instances of minimal post-match interaction attracting widespread attention on social media.

Against that backdrop, Rodrigues’ interaction with Sana quickly became one of the most discussed moments from Thursday’s Hundred fixture.

Rodrigues helps Southern Brave continue unbeaten run

Away from the off-field discussion, Rodrigues played a useful role in Southern Brave’s victory.

Batting first, Brave posted 140/3, with Lizelle Lee (43) and Maia Bouchier (45) laying the platform before Rodrigues struck an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls.

Pakistan captain Sana endured a difficult outing with the ball, conceding 33 runs in her spell.

In reply, Birmingham Phoenix finished on 116/5, despite Davina Perrin’s 52, as Southern Brave secured a 24-run victory to extend their unbeaten start to the tournament.