More than a tariff-cutting pact, the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is being viewed as a catalyst for investment, innovation and deeper business partnerships, with industry leaders urging companies to move quickly to capture emerging opportunities.

The India-New Zealand FTA is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson told FE that the agreement provides certainty for trade and capital flows while unlocking opportunities in premium exports, education, tourism and financial services. India New Zealand Business Council CEO Sunil Kaushal called on Indian businesses to leverage New Zealand as a gateway to the Pacific and use the partnership to access wider global markets.

“New Zealand and India already have strong connections,” Watson said, noting that around 12% of Auckland’s population is Indian while about 20% of ANZ’s global workforce is based in India. “The FTA formalises these relationships and provides greater certainty around tariffs and areas of cooperation.”

Unlocking Premium Markets

Watson said India’s market of 1.4 billion people presents significant opportunities for New Zealand’s premium exports. “We’re never going to feed 1.4 billion people, but some of our premium products can have a real market there. It’s a very exciting development,” she said.

Founded as a trade bank, ANZ has deep expertise in supporting trade and capital flows across the Asia-Pacific. “We help connect Indian and New Zealand businesses through trade finance, transaction banking and institutional banking services,” Watson said, adding that the bank has already assigned dedicated staff to strengthen links between its India and New Zealand teams.

She highlighted New Zealand’s agricultural expertise and intellectual property, education, sustainability and tourism as major opportunities. “With our ageing population, skilled migration is also important,” she said, while welcoming discussions on direct Air India–Air New Zealand flights as another step towards strengthening connectivity.

Watson also underlined the contribution of the Indian community to New Zealand’s economy. Citing a Waitakere Indian Association report, she said Kiwi Indians contributed about NZ$37.3 billion (nearly 9% of New Zealand GDP) in the year ended March 2025.

A Pacific Gateway

Kaushal urged Indian companies to see New Zealand as more than a five-million-person market. He said businesses could access Australia and Pacific Island markets. He also pointed to opportunities in primary industries, agri-tech, fintech, AI, tourism and products such as mānuka honey and kiwifruit.

For small businesses, Kaushal said success would depend on preparation rather than tariffs. “Success depends on finding a niche rather than simply exporting products,” he said, urging companies to understand New Zealand’s regulations, environmental standards and consumer preferences. With both Prime Ministers targeting nearly doubling bilateral trade to NZ$7 billion by 2030, he said businesses that adapt to New Zealand’s high standards would be well placed to expand into Australia, Europe and the Pacific.

(The writer is in New Zealand at the invitation of ANZ Bank NZ)