The beauty of golf is that its greatest stories don’t age in weeks. Ryan Fox’s triumph at Royal Birkdale may no longer be breaking news, but it remains a masterclass in perseverance. And sometimes, when the applause has faded and the headlines have moved on, that’s exactly when the real lessons begin to emerge.

There was a tournament early in my career where I was convinced my week was over before it had really begun. I had shot a forgettable first round—one of those days where every putt shaved the edge, every good drive found an awkward lie and every conversation after the round began with, “Unlucky, yaar.”

I walked back to the hotel sulking, did the usual post-mortem, blamed my swing, my putting, the weather, perhaps even the alignment of the planets. By dinner, I had mentally packed my bags.

The next morning my caddie looked at me and said, “Since you’ve already decided you can’t win, why don’t you just go out and play golf?” It wasn’t profound. It wasn’t Shakespeare. But it stung.

Somewhere along the way, I had stopped playing the golf course and started playing the leaderboard. I wasn’t trying to hit good golf shots anymore; I was trying to erase yesterday. That’s a battle nobody wins.

Ironically, I went out, stopped caring about where I stood, and shot one of the lowest rounds of the day. I still didn’t win the tournament, but I learned something that has stayed with me far longer than any trophy.

Golf is rarely about your swing. It’s usually about the conversation happening between your ears.

That little episode came rushing back to me while watching Fox lift the Claret Jug.

By Friday evening, Ryan Fox wasn’t exactly the man everyone was talking about. The headlines belonged elsewhere. Sam Burns was in control. Bryson DeChambeau was creating enough drama to fill a Netflix documentary. Rory McIlroy was trying to summon another miracle. Fox was simply… there.

Even par after 36 holes. Well down the leaderboard. The kind of position where television cameras politely acknowledge your existence before moving on to someone “more relevant.”

If there is one thing golfers do better than hit bad shots, it is mentally eliminate themselves from tournaments long before mathematics does. We see the leaderboard, calculate the gap and quietly decide the week’s work is done. Never mind that there are still 36 holes to play.

Thankfully, Ryan Fox didn’t consult the leaderboard. Instead, he went out on Saturday and produced one of the greatest rounds ever seen in a major championship—a breathtaking 62, equalling the lowest round in major history. Nine birdies, one bogey and suddenly the fellow nobody was discussing had inserted himself right into the middle of the conversation.

Notice something interesting. Nothing physically changed overnight. His swing wasn’t rebuilt in the hotel room. He didn’t suddenly discover a secret move hidden in the dunes of Birkdale. His putting grip wasn’t reinvented. The golfer was the same. Only the mind was different.

Somewhere between Friday evening and Saturday morning, Fox gave himself permission to stop worrying about where he stood and start playing the golf course instead.

Golfers spend an unhealthy amount of time trying to predict the future.

“If I birdie this…”

“If he bogeys that…”

“I need four under over the last six…”

The golf ball, meanwhile, has absolutely no interest in our arithmetic. It only wants to know what you’re going to do with the next shot.

Every sports psychologist I’ve worked with eventually comes back to the same point. The brain performs best when it has a tiny world to deal with. One shot. One target. One routine. Expand that world to include scoreboards, consequences, rankings, prize money and social media, and suddenly a three-foot putt starts looking like open-heart surgery.

Fox’s Saturday was a masterclass in shrinking the world. Birdie. Next tee. Birdie. Next tee. Repeat.

By Sunday, everyone else was feeling the pressure that accompanies a Claret Jug. Fox looked remarkably comfortable carrying it. When Cameron Young surged, Fox didn’t panic. When Burns faltered, Fox didn’t celebrate. He simply kept playing until he arrived at the 72nd hole needing one more birdie on one of the toughest finishing holes in championship golf.

Naturally. His approach left him about eleven feet. The putt disappeared into the middle of the cup, and after years of knocking on the door, Ryan Fox became a major champion.

People will remember the final putt. I’ll remember Friday. Because that’s where the tournament was really won. Not on the eighteenth green. Not with the Saturday 62. But in the quiet decision not to mentally board the flight home after 36 holes.

That lesson isn’t confined to golf. I’ve seen talented professionals convince themselves a tournament is over after one bad opening round. I’ve watched youngsters mentally check out after three poor holes. Sometimes they don’t lose because their swing deserts them; they lose because their belief does.

I’ve experienced this often enough in my own career. There have been weeks when Thursday felt like a funeral and Sunday nearly became a celebration. There have also been weeks where I led early, started imagining trophies, interviews and world rankings, and forgot there was still a golf tournament to play. Trust me, the golfing gods have a wicked sense of humour when they catch you living three days ahead.

Mental strength isn’t some mythical quality reserved for champions. It isn’t about never feeling nervous. It isn’t pretending pressure doesn’t exist. It certainly isn’t walking around with a stern face trying to look mentally tough.

Real mental strength is embarrassingly simple. It’s accepting today’s score without allowing it to write tomorrow’s story. It’s refusing to let one bad hole become two. It’s understanding that confidence isn’t a feeling you wait for; it’s a decision you make before you hit the next shot.

Ryan Fox reminded us that golf tournaments are rarely won by the player who thinks the furthest ahead. They’re usually won by the one who stays in the present the longest.

That, more than the Claret Jug itself, was the real victory at Royal Birkdale.

Because every golfer can improve a swing. Only the best learn how to quiet the voice that tells them it’s already over.