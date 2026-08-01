After another productive outing on Friday, India head into Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with one of their biggest medal opportunities in Glasgow.

The Indian contingent will have 10 boxers competing in gold-medal bouts, while athletes across athletics, judo, para athletics, lawn bowls and track cycling will also be in action, meaning at least 10 medals are assured with a maximum of 25 medals up for grabs for Indian athletes.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain headlines India’s boxing challenge alongside Preeti Pawar, Jadumani Singh, Priya Ghanghas, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Narender Berwal, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Choudhary and Jaismine Lamboria, all looking to convert guaranteed medals into gold.

On the track, Gulveer Singh returns after winning silver in the men’s 10,000m and will attempt to complete a distance double in the 5,000m final. India will also target medals in the men’s triple jump, para athletics, race walk and mixed 4x400m relay.

India schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 (Saturday)

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Saturday (All timings IST)

Time Sport Event Indian athlete(s) Stage Medal outlook 14:30 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Qualifying Qualification 14:35 Para Athletics Men’s Shot Put F57 Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal Final Medal event 14:40 Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Final Medal event 14:50 Para Athletics Men’s 1500m T54 Ramesh Shanmugam Final Medal event 15:00 Athletics Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Priyanka, Ravina Final Medal event 15:27 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Round of 16 Qualification* 15:30 Boxing Women’s 54kg Preeti Pawar Final Gold medal bout 15:45 Boxing Women’s 57kg Jaismine Lamboria Final Gold medal bout 15:50 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Sectional play Qualification 15:54 Judo Women’s 63kg Unnati Sharma Round of 16 Knockout 16:03 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Quarter-final Qualification* 16:15 Boxing Men’s 55kg Jadumani Singh Final Gold medal bout 16:19 Track Cycling Men’s 10km Scratch Race Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar Qualifying Qualification 16:36 Judo Men’s 90kg Karanjit Singh Maan Round of 16 Knockout 17:00 Judo Women’s 63kg Unnati Sharma Quarter-final Qualification* 17:18 Judo Men’s 81kg Harsh Tokas Quarter-final Knockout 17:30 Judo Women’s 70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Quarter-final Knockout 17:36 Judo Men’s 90kg Karanjit Singh Maan Quarter-final Qualification* 17:54 Judo Women’s 63kg Unnati Sharma Repechage Qualification* 18:00 Judo Men’s 81kg Harsh Tokas Repechage Qualification* 18:06 Judo Women’s 70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Repechage Qualification* 18:12 Judo Men’s 90kg Karanjit Singh Maan Repechage Qualification* 18:24 Judo Women’s 63kg Unnati Sharma Semi-final Qualification* 18:30 Judo Men’s 81kg Harsh Tokas Semi-final Qualification* 18:30 Judo Women’s 70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Semi-final Qualification* 18:30 Judo Men’s 90kg Karanjit Singh Maan Semi-final Qualification* 19:38 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Semi-final Qualification* 20:48 Judo Women’s 63kg Unnati Sharma Bronze medal bout Medal event* 21:00 Judo Women’s 63kg Unnati Sharma Final Medal event* 21:00 Boxing Women’s 51kg Sakshi Choudhary Final Gold medal bout 21:15 Boxing Women’s 60kg Priya Ghanghas Final Gold medal bout 21:30 Judo Men’s 81kg Harsh Tokas Bronze medal bout Medal event* 21:30 Boxing Women’s 70kg Arundhati Choudhary Final Gold medal bout 21:42 Judo Men’s 81kg Harsh Tokas Final Medal event* 21:45 Boxing Women’s 75kg Lovlina Borgohain Final Gold medal bout 21:48 Judo Women’s 70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Bronze medal bout Medal event* 22:00 Judo Women’s 70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Final Medal event* 22:00 Boxing Men’s 60kg Sachin Siwach Final Gold medal bout 22:02 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar Final Medal event* 22:15 Boxing Men’s 80kg Ankush Panghal Final Gold medal bout 22:20 Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional play Qualification 22:30 Judo Men’s 90kg Karanjit Singh Maan Bronze medal bout Medal event* 22:30 Boxing Men’s 90+kg Narender Berwal Final Gold medal bout 22:42 Judo Men’s 90kg Karanjit Singh Maan Final Medal event* 22:50 Track Cycling Men’s 10km Scratch Race Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar Final Medal event* 23:35 Athletics Men’s Pole Vault Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Final Medal event 23:45 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Semi-final Qualification* 00:15 (Sunday) Athletics Men’s 5000m Gulveer Singh Final Medal event 01:10 (Sunday) Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Semi-final Qualification* 01:50 (Sunday) Athletics Mixed 4x400m Relay Rajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep Kaur Final Medal event

*Subject to qualification/progression from earlier rounds.

Friday recap

India enjoyed another successful day at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal in the men’s javelin throw and Yash Vir Singh’s bronze, giving the country a double podium in the event.

Earlier, judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won historic gold medals, while Yamini Mourya added silver. In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon, claiming bronze.

The boxing contingent also delivered a clean sweep, with 10 Indian boxers progressing to Saturday’s finals, setting up one of India’s biggest medal opportunities of the Games.