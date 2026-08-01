After another productive outing on Friday, India head into Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with one of their biggest medal opportunities in Glasgow.

The Indian contingent will have 10 boxers competing in gold-medal bouts, while athletes across athletics, judo, para athletics, lawn bowls and track cycling will also be in action, meaning at least 10 medals are assured with a maximum of 25 medals up for grabs for Indian athletes.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain headlines India’s boxing challenge alongside Preeti Pawar, Jadumani Singh, Priya Ghanghas, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Narender Berwal, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Choudhary and Jaismine Lamboria, all looking to convert guaranteed medals into gold.

On the track, Gulveer Singh returns after winning silver in the men’s 10,000m and will attempt to complete a distance double in the 5,000m final. India will also target medals in the men’s triple jump, para athletics, race walk and mixed 4x400m relay.

India schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 (Saturday)

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10: Full schedule of Indian athletes in action on Saturday (All timings IST)

TimeSportEventIndian athlete(s)StageMedal outlook
14:30Track CyclingMen’s SprintDavid Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit SinghQualifyingQualification
14:35Para AthleticsMen’s Shot Put F57Soman Rana, Shubham JuyalFinalMedal event
14:40AthleticsMen’s Triple JumpPraveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu ThirumaranFinalMedal event
14:50Para AthleticsMen’s 1500m T54Ramesh ShanmugamFinalMedal event
15:00AthleticsWomen’s 10,000m Race WalkPriyanka, RavinaFinalMedal event
15:27Track CyclingMen’s SprintDavid Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit SinghRound of 16Qualification*
15:30BoxingWomen’s 54kgPreeti PawarFinalGold medal bout
15:45BoxingWomen’s 57kgJaismine LamboriaFinalGold medal bout
15:50Lawn BowlsMen’s PairsNavneet Singh, Dinesh KumarSectional playQualification
15:54JudoWomen’s 63kgUnnati SharmaRound of 16Knockout
16:03Track CyclingMen’s SprintDavid Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit SinghQuarter-finalQualification*
16:15BoxingMen’s 55kgJadumani SinghFinalGold medal bout
16:19Track CyclingMen’s 10km Scratch RaceHarshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh KumarQualifyingQualification
16:36JudoMen’s 90kgKaranjit Singh MaanRound of 16Knockout
17:00JudoWomen’s 63kgUnnati SharmaQuarter-finalQualification*
17:18JudoMen’s 81kgHarsh TokasQuarter-finalKnockout
17:30JudoWomen’s 70kgInunganbi TakhellambamQuarter-finalKnockout
17:36JudoMen’s 90kgKaranjit Singh MaanQuarter-finalQualification*
17:54JudoWomen’s 63kgUnnati SharmaRepechageQualification*
18:00JudoMen’s 81kgHarsh TokasRepechageQualification*
18:06JudoWomen’s 70kgInunganbi TakhellambamRepechageQualification*
18:12JudoMen’s 90kgKaranjit Singh MaanRepechageQualification*
18:24JudoWomen’s 63kgUnnati SharmaSemi-finalQualification*
18:30JudoMen’s 81kgHarsh TokasSemi-finalQualification*
18:30JudoWomen’s 70kgInunganbi TakhellambamSemi-finalQualification*
18:30JudoMen’s 90kgKaranjit Singh MaanSemi-finalQualification*
19:38Track CyclingMen’s SprintDavid Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit SinghSemi-finalQualification*
20:48JudoWomen’s 63kgUnnati SharmaBronze medal boutMedal event*
21:00JudoWomen’s 63kgUnnati SharmaFinalMedal event*
21:00BoxingWomen’s 51kgSakshi ChoudharyFinalGold medal bout
21:15BoxingWomen’s 60kgPriya GhanghasFinalGold medal bout
21:30JudoMen’s 81kgHarsh TokasBronze medal boutMedal event*
21:30BoxingWomen’s 70kgArundhati ChoudharyFinalGold medal bout
21:42JudoMen’s 81kgHarsh TokasFinalMedal event*
21:45BoxingWomen’s 75kgLovlina BorgohainFinalGold medal bout
21:48JudoWomen’s 70kgInunganbi TakhellambamBronze medal boutMedal event*
22:00JudoWomen’s 70kgInunganbi TakhellambamFinalMedal event*
22:00BoxingMen’s 60kgSachin SiwachFinalGold medal bout
22:02Track CyclingMen’s SprintHarshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh KumarFinalMedal event*
22:15BoxingMen’s 80kgAnkush PanghalFinal Gold medal bout
22:20Lawn BowlsWomen’s SinglesNayanmoni SaikiaSectional playQualification
22:30JudoMen’s 90kgKaranjit Singh MaanBronze medal bout Medal event*
22:30BoxingMen’s 90+kgNarender BerwalFinalGold medal bout
22:42JudoMen’s 90kgKaranjit Singh MaanFinalMedal event*
22:50Track CyclingMen’s 10km Scratch RaceHarshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh KumarFinalMedal event*
23:35AthleticsMen’s Pole VaultDev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep KumarFinal Medal event
23:45Lawn BowlsMen’s PairsNavneet Singh, Dinesh KumarSemi-finalQualification*
00:15 (Sunday)AthleticsMen’s 5000mGulveer SinghFinalMedal event
01:10 (Sunday)Lawn BowlsWomen’s SinglesNayanmoni SaikiaSemi-finalQualification*
01:50 (Sunday)AthleticsMixed 4x400m RelayRajesh Ramesh, Vishal TK, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak, Rashdeep KaurFinalMedal event

*Subject to qualification/progression from earlier rounds.

Friday recap

India enjoyed another successful day at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal in the men’s javelin throw and Yash Vir Singh’s bronze, giving the country a double podium in the event.

Earlier, judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won historic gold medals, while Yamini Mourya added silver. In athletics, Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon, claiming bronze.

The boxing contingent also delivered a clean sweep, with 10 Indian boxers progressing to Saturday’s finals, setting up one of India’s biggest medal opportunities of the Games.