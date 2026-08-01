India will have an unprecedented 10 boxers fighting for gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, a milestone that underlines the country’s growing depth in the sport.

Every Indian boxer who reached the semi-finals won their bout, guaranteeing at least silver medals. Now, the focus shifts from reaching the podium to rewriting history, with India eyeing its most successful boxing campaign at a Commonwealth Games.

The line-up features Olympic medallists, world youth champions, seasoned campaigners and athletes making their biggest breakthrough on the international stage.

Lovlina leads a new generation

The biggest name remains Lovlina Borgohain, whose bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics transformed her into one of India’s leading boxing stars.

The 75kg boxer returns to another major final against Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree, looking to add Commonwealth gold to a career that already includes an Olympic podium finish and multiple World Championship medals.

But unlike previous Games, India’s hopes no longer rest on one or two established names. Instead, the squad reflects years of investment in junior boxing programmes that have produced multiple contenders across weight categories.

Former youth world champion Sachin Siwach will contest the men’s 60kg final, while Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam and heavyweight Narender Berwal will all fight for titles after impressive runs through the draw.

Opportunity knocks for India’s women

India’s women’s boxing programme, which has consistently delivered medals over the past decade, could enjoy one of its finest days yet.

Alongside Lovlina, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas and Arundhati Choudhary have all reached their respective finals.

Several of them are competing in their first Commonwealth Games, turning Glasgow into a potential launchpad for future Olympic campaigns.

India’s boxing finals schedule (IST)

Boxer Category Opponent Time Preeti Pawar Women’s 54kg Scarlett Delgado (Canada) 3:30 PM Jaismine Lamboria Women’s 57kg Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) 3:45 PM Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Men’s 55kg Jye Dixon (Australia) 4:15 PM Sakshi Chaudhary Women’s 51kg Ruby White (England) 9:00 PM Priya Ghanghas Women’s 60kg Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) 9:15 PM Arundhati Choudhary Women’s 70kg Chantelle Reid (England) 9:30 PM Lovlina Borgohain Women’s 75kg Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia) 9:45 PM Sachin Siwach Men’s 60kg Tryagain Ndevelo (Namibia) 10:00 PM Ankush Panghal Men’s 80kg Dimeji Shittu (England) 10:15 PM Narender Berwal Men’s +90kg Damar Thomas (England) 10:30 PM

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For a country that has steadily emerged as one of the world’s strongest amateur boxing nations, Saturday offers more than a chance to add medals.

It offers the opportunity to showcase an entire generation of Indian fighters capable of carrying the sport beyond its established stars.