India could significantly strengthen its Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally on Saturday, with medal opportunities across boxing, athletics, para athletics and judo in what promises to be the country’s busiest day of competition in Glasgow.

So far India have already collected 23 medals- five gold, 12 silver and six bronze and are guaranteed at least 10 more after all 10 Indian boxers progressed to their respective finals. With several athletics and para athletics finals also on the schedule, the contingent could add as many as 25 medals by the end of the day if results fall in their favour.

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Lovlina Borgohain headlines India’s boxing challenge

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain headlines India’s boxing challenge, alongside Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sakshi Chaudhary and Narender Berwal, all bidding for gold in their respective categories.

Athletics also offers multiple medal opportunities, with Gulveer Singh featuring in the men’s 5,000m final, while Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran compete in the men’s triple jump final.

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India challenge for medals in relay, race walk and para athletics

India will also challenge for medals in the mixed 4x400m relay, men’s pole vault, women’s 10,000m race walk and para athletics, while judokas continue their campaigns in Glasgow.

If results go India’s way, Saturday could become the country’s most productive day of the Games so far, with medal opportunities spread across four disciplines.