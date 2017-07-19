Ravi Shastri salary as Team India coach fixed at whopping Rs 8 cr per annum

Ravi Shastri’s salary would be exactly to the tune of what Anil Kumble’s demand for increment was. (BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay its new chief coach Ravi Shastri salary of as much as Rs 8 crore per annum, PTI said. The top officials of the board took the decision unanimously on Shastri’s perks, which is more than what the previous coach Anil Kumble was being paid – his salary was Rs 6.5 crore. In fact, Ravi Shastri’s salary would be exactly to the tune of what Anil Kumble’s demand for increment was, said the agency. Apart from Ravi Shastri, the board is also expected to offer other coaches Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar between Rs 2-3 crore.

Earlier in the day, the board while accepting the demand of Ravi Shastri, appointed Bharat Arun as Team India bowling coach, ending days of drama surrounding the position. He was Team India’s bowling coach during the former’s previous stint as Team Director. The decision to appoint Arun was taken after Ravi Shastri met members the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI officials

“I was very clear in my mind what my core team would be and you have just heard that,” Shastri was quoted as saying by PTI at a press conference. Apart from Arun, the BCCI has also decided to retain Sanjay Bangar as an assistant coach and R Sridhar as fielding coach till the 2019 World Cup.

Arun’s appointment as bowling coach marked a complete change of stance by the BCCI, which had earlier named Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant before making it clear that it was for specific overseas tours. There is still no clarity on Rahul Dravid’s position as Team India’s batting consultant.

“All depends on their availability, it depends on individuals, the number of days they want to give but their inputs will be invaluable and they are most welcome,” PTI quoted Shastri as saying on queries related to Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid.