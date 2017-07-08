NASA tweets about Guru Purnima, Indians on Twitter thank the US space agency

NASA Moon’s Twitter account tweeted about the different names given to the full moon this weekend, including Guru Purnima. (Twitter)

Guru Purnima –a day to celebrate the ‘gurus’ or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment — is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. This year with NASA’s tweet has created more awareness among the people about Guru Purnima also known as full moon day and has also added up to the celebrations. This day is celebrated to acknowledge their presence and selfless motivation and guidance in the student or disciples’ life. “Full moon this weekend – called Guru Purnima, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, Buck Moon, or our favorite, THUNDER MOON, ” NASA’s moon account tweeted.

This year Guru Purnima falls on July 9, Sunday. This occasion is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, who pay their respect to their teachers and express their heartfelt gratitude. since this day is also marked by the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, Guru Purnima is also called Vyasa Purnima.

Full moon this weekend – called Guru Purnima, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, Buck Moon, or our favorite, ⛈️ THUNDER MOON ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/XLufAdoDEQ — NASA Moon (@NASAmoon) July 7, 2017

Indians also reacted to the tweet in a positive way. Commenting on the tweet, Ajit Kumar Singh said, “Thankyou for recognising Guru Purnima, or Teacher’s Day as per vedic practices. Wish you all a blessed Guru (Teacher) Purnima (Full moon).” Another user Mukta Mahajani said, “Also called Vyasa Purnima after the great sage Vyasa.”

Ved Vyasa was one of the earliest gurus of the Hindu religion and he is remembered on this occasion. Whereas the Buddhist remember Lord Buddha and spend their day meditating and remembering him. The day is celebrated in various forms in schools and colleges as well where the students express their gratitude through gifts and flowers.