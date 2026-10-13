The share price of HCL Technologies surged nearly 5% in early trade today, October 13. The company is in focus after it declared its earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). The HCLTech share price rose to a high of Rs 1,282.7 apiece in early trade today.

For Q2 FY27, HCL Tech posted its net profit at Rs 5,132 crore, rising 11% quarter-on-quarter. Its revenue was Rs 35,620 crore, up 3% QoQ. The company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin was at 18.2%, rising 131 basis points QoQ and 71 bps YoY.

Japanese brokerage Nomura has raised its target price for the stock after the results on strong performance in the services segment and continued growth in artificial intelligence-led revenues. However, brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities sees only a marginal upside.

Nomura on HCLTech: Strong services performance

Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and increased its price target 1.5% to Rs 1,330 apiece. This implies an upside of nearly 9% from the stock’s closing price of Rs 1,223 on Monday.

The brokerage also raised its FY27 and FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS) view by 2-3% to factor in the Q2FY27 earnings performance. Nomura has marginally raised its revenue growth estimate for the company, in dollars, to 3-5.9% year-on-year in FY27-FY28.

HCLTech revised its revenue growth guidance to 3-4% for services from 1.5-4.5%. For the overall company, it revised revenue growth guidance to 2.5-4% from 1-4% earlier. “This includes inorganic contribution of 62bp (basis points) and 87bp for services and overall company, respectively. HCLTech clarified that the mega deal (USD1bn+) won in early July would ramp up meaningfully only in 1QFY28E. Additionally, according to management, the anticipated weakness in top telco accounts and a top manufacturing account has played out and discretionary demand in telcos remains uncertain,” Nomura said.

The company noted steady progress across the five key pillars of its AI strategy. It said advanced AI revenues are around 6% of annualised revenues and that two of its recently won large advanced AI deals were sourced through partner relationships.

Nuvama on HCLTech: Unfavourable risk-reward

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on the stock and its target price of Rs 1,250 is also unchanged. This implies a mere upside of 2%. The company’s services business is quite stable but the software business is dragging overall growth, Nuvama said, adding that the risk to reward is unfavourable as it is already at a 20% premium to TCS or Infosys, with a similar growth.

“While it continues to do reasonably well—the narrowing growth differential, software segment drag and margin headwinds limit the upside potential,” Nuvama said.

HCLTech appears to reach close to the mid-point of its margin guidance, though further expansion in FY28 might be hampered by the large auto segment deal.

HCLTech share price: What next for investors

Overall, HCLTech has maintained the upper band of their FY27 revenue guidance at 4%. The lower band has been raised to 2.5% from 1% earlier. The management indicated that they are optimistic about the outlook ahead and added that demand was healthy towards the end of the quarter. However, it remained cautious given the fluid macro environment. The rupee and global headwinds will also be in focus and it will be interesting how it impacts the next two quarters.

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