Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,031 crore in its power transmission and distribution (T&D) business in India and international markets.

Additionally, Linjemontage i Grästorp AB, a Swedish subsidiary of Kalpataru Projects International, has received an order worth around Rs 194 crore, equivalent to approximately SEK 200 million.

Kalpataru Projects’ FY27 order inflows rise over 30%

The latest order wins take Kalpataru Projects International’s total order inflows to around Rs 20,000 crore so far in the current financial year, FY27, marking a growth of over 30% year-on-year (YoY).

Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer of Kalpataru Projects International, said the new order reflect customers’ confidence in the company’s execution capabilities and technical expertise.

“This sustained momentum in order inflows highlights the massive investments happening in transmission infrastructure, grid expansion, and renewable energy integration across India and global markets. Favourable industry tailwinds, paired with

our end to end integrated EPC offerings in the T&D business, perfectly position us to sustain this growth going forward,” Mohnot said in its regulatory filing.

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About Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL), part of the Kalpataru Group, is one of India’s largest listed engineering and construction companies. Established in 1981, the company provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services across power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility, highways and airports.

Kalpataru Projects International share price

The share price of Kalpataru Projects International is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has increased 17.59% so far this year.



