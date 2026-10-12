For people who shoot a lot of video on their smartphones, storage can become a problem sooner than expected. A few minutes of high-quality 4K footage can take up a sizable amount of space, leaving users with the choice of deleting old files, moving them to a computer or paying for more cloud storage. This is where small, portable SSDs are becoming useful.



An SSD, or solid-state drive, is a storage device used to save files such as photos and videos. It is faster and more compact than traditional hard drives, making it convenient to carry around. The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD takes this idea a step further by allowing users to connect additional storage directly to their smartphone.



With 2TB of storage, the drive provides plenty of room for large video files. It is designed to attach magnetically to MagSafe-compatible smartphones. MagSafe is Apple’s magnetic system built into compatible iPhones, allowing accessories to snap onto the back of the phone. In this case, the SSD attaches to the phone using the magnets and connects through a USB-C cable, so the phone and the drive can be carried and used together while shooting.

For creators who regularly record video, this can make a real difference. The SSD supports recording 4K video at 60fps in Apple ProRes directly to the drive on compatible iPhones. In simple terms, the video can be saved straight to the SSD while it is being recorded, instead of using up the phone’s own storage. This is particularly useful when shooting long videos or working with high-quality footage, which can consume a lot of space.



The footage can also be accessed directly from the SSD for editing, so users do not necessarily have to first copy large files to the phone or another storage device. For someone shooting interviews, events, travel videos or several takes of the same scene, that can save considerable time.



The convenience is perhaps its biggest strength. There is no need to stop midway through a shoot to free up space, and the 2TB capacity means users can carry a substantial amount of footage with them. The SSD is also designed to handle the knocks that come with being carried around. Its silicone shell provides protection, while SanDisk claims drop protection of up to three metres. It is also IP65-rated for water and dust resistance.

This makes it suitable for outdoor shoots, although it is still better treated as an electronic device rather than something built to withstand extreme conditions. The package also includes one month of Adobe Creative Cloud, giving users access to Adobe’s creative and editing tools.

At ₹35,835, the Creator Phone SSD is expensive compared with conventional portable storage. But this is not simply a drive for storing files. Its value lies in combining storage, direct video recording and portability in one device. For serious mobile creators, the 2TB capacity and ability to record directly to the drive make it a useful extension of the smartphone camera.



KEY FEATURES

Storage capacity: 2 TB

Connectivity technology: USB

Special feature: Dust resistant, portable, water resistant

Compatible devices: Laptop, smartphone

Estimated price: Rs ₹35,835