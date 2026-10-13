Elon Musk has spent around $366 million on political activities during the 2026 US midterm election cycle so far, including $276 million since July to help Republicans retain control of Congress, according to Reuters.

The spending comes as Democrats have improved their chances of taking control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate. Musk’s contributions make him likely to be the biggest political donor in this year’s elections, according to campaign finance records reviewed by Reuters.

The election cycle began on January 1, 2025. Of Musk’s total spending so far, at least $276 million has gone to Republican groups and his own political action committee since July.

Where Musk’s $276 million in donations went

Musk made several large donations to groups supporting Republican candidates during the third quarter of the year.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee set up to help elect Republicans to the Senate, received $158 million. The group is aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, which supports Republican candidates in House elections, received $20 million. It is aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana.

Musk also gave $76 million to his own America PAC, which is helping Republican candidates in key election contests across the country.

Another $10 million went to the Lone Star Liberty PAC, which is supporting Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his bid for the US Senate. Recent polls show Paxton in a close contest with Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Musk also donated $10 million to the Republican Governors Association and $2 million to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

The latest donations will become public when several political action committees are required to disclose their third-quarter spending on Thursday.

According to The New York Times report, Musk has also given money through groups that are not required to disclose the identities of their donors.

Musk spent around $90 million on other causes

Not all of Musk’s political spending during the current election cycle has gone towards the November midterms. Around $90 million was spent on activities linked to the previous election or other causes, according to Reuters, citing an America PAC spokesperson.

This included support for an unsuccessful candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election in 2025.

The money also covered a controversial programme under which registered voters were offered $1 million payments for signing a petition supporting free speech and gun rights.

The programme drew legal scrutiny during the 2024 election campaign.

Democrats expected to win control of the House

The November 3 elections are likely to reshape the balance of power in Washington. Democrats are expected to take control of the House of Representatives, while the Senate race is considered too close to call.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress and are trying to prevent Democrats from taking over either of them.

If Democrats win control of the House, they could gain greater power to investigate Musk’s government contracts and his work with the administration.

SpaceX has major contracts with the US government, making the outcome of the elections important for Musk’s business interests as well as his political influence.

Musk and Trump had a bitter falling-out in 2025

The SpaceX CEO spent heavily during the previous US election cycle, when Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris to win the presidency. He spent around $290 million during that campaign, helping Trump return to the White House.

In June 2025, Musk, who had led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), fell out with Trump over the president’s major tax and spending legislation.

ALSO READ Trump Accounts explained: How stock donations work and why parents have limited control

The dispute grew more personal when Musk suggested that Trump was connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Musk also said he would no longer take part in frontline politics and threatened to fund a third party that could challenge Republicans.

Relations between the two have improved in recent months. Musk has dined at the White House and, last week, Trump awarded him the National Medal of Science.

Musk has also been selected to co-lead a review of efforts to modernise the Pentagon.