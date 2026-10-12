After the hype surrounding the iPhone Duo, Apple has another new product ready to be unveiled under its new CEO, John Ternus. The rumoured smart home hub, which analysts now call the HomeView, is essentially a HomePod speaker with a touchscreen display attached to the device. That’s not the only thing in Apple’s smart home ambitions.

Featuring design cues that are reminiscent of the iconic iMac G4 from decades ago, along with an A18 processor and a deep integration with Apple Intelligence, industry analysts and insiders say HomeView could be Apple’s most aggressive move yet to unify the connected home experience within the Apple ecosystem.

Based on the analyst revelations, Apple is also tying up with LG to create an ecosystem of smart devices that complement the smart display. The product is expected to go up against Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart displays, and hence, to underline its relevance, Apple has a new event scheduled on Oct 13, 2026.

Apple HomeView: What’s it all about

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, HomeView sports a roughly 6-inch display elevated above a spherical speaker base. The design immediately drew comparisons from analysts to the popular 2002 iMac G4, known for its floating screen mounted on a swivelling arm.

Apple is reportedly planning two different hardware configurations:

The countertop hub: Designed for tables and kitchen counters, featuring a premium fabric-covered speaker base, this version is expected to launch in four finishes — Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Pink.

The wall-mounted display: This will be a sleeker variant with a flat, square base tailored for light-switch and thermostat box placement. This model will be offered exclusively in Space Gray and Silver.

The HomeView will exist alongside the HomePods, Apple TV 4K and other smart home devices that Apple already offers.

Feature Countertop Model Wall-Mounted Model Primary Use Nightstand, kitchen, desk Hallway, entry wall mount Base Design Spherical metal & fabric speaker base Flat, square mounting base Colour Options Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, Pink Space Gray, Silver Processor Apple A18 Silicon Apple A18 Silicon Primary Input Voice (Siri) & Multi-Touch Voice (Siri) & Multi-Touch Ecosystem Support Matter, Thread, Apple HomeKit Matter, Thread, Apple HomeKit

No App Store for HomeView

One of the most surprising details leaked by supply-chain observers is HomeView’s operating model. Unlike the iPad or Apple Watch, HomeView is reportedly launching without an App Store.

Instead, the hub will run a streamlined OS focused entirely on home management, media playback, FaceTime calls, and glanceable widgets. Third-party integrations will largely take the form of projected widgets from a nearby iPhone or standardised Matter/Thread accessory controls.

Driving that voice-first experience is Apple’s A18 chip, giving the small hub enough local neural processing muscle to run advanced Siri queries locally on-device without relying heavily on cloud servers.

The “Apple Home Collection”

HomeView isn’t coming alone. Reports indicate Apple is leveraging the hub as the central brain for a broader hardware push called the “Apple Home Collection”.

Alongside HomeView, Apple is expected to announce refreshed versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, alongside strategic manufacturing partnerships with hardware brands like LG and Schneider Electric to co-engineer doorbells, smart locks, deadbolts, and home energy management gear.