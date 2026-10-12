Gig and ecommerce platforms supported the livelihoods of nearly 1.2 crore people in India in 2024-25. This number is expected to double by 2030, accounting for around 6.7% of India’s non-agricultural workforce. While agentic AI is unlikely to replace these workers in the near term, it has already entered the functioning of the gig economy and is beginning to reshape delivery work.

Algorithms increasingly control task allocation, incentives and ratings. Models designed to improve efficiency in delivery are also raising concerns around transparency and accountability. Delivery workers are not being replaced by agentic AI, but their work and performance are increasingly being shaped by algorithmic decisions.

Knowledge of neighbourhoods – buildings, shortcuts and the intricacies of local traffic – was once an important skill for delivery workers. Much of this knowledge has now been commoditised as AI-powered tools provide optimised routes and real-time navigation.

As algorithms become smarter through constantly refined models, delivery workers are being pushed to improve their efficiency. The experience of quick commerce illustrates the risks. Workers have faced pressure to speed up deliveries, often at the cost of their safety, to meet stringent delivery targets or protect their incentives. A strike by delivery workers in early 2026 highlighted these concerns and prompted government intervention to put a stop to 10-minute delivery promises.

Even with government safeguards, smarter AI models could put greater pressure on delivery workers to improve productivity, increasing risks to their health and safety.

The bigger disruption in the near future may not come from drone deliveries but from agentic shopping. Autonomous shopping systems could change existing delivery models, including those supporting nearly 1.3 crore kirana stores, by automatically reordering groceries, medicines and other regular purchases based on consumption patterns. Consumers would no longer need to think about and place every individual order. This could reduce the number of unplanned, high-frequency, small deliveries that currently provide a significant source of income for delivery workers.

This makes reskilling the delivery workforce an urgent priority. Many delivery workers are migrants who move to large cities in search of livelihoods. Some lack basic digital and financial skills, including familiarity with UPI transactions, order-management tools and GPS navigation. These skills are increasingly essential in an AI-enabled delivery ecosystem. Most platforms have recognised this need and are addressing it as part of their onboarding and training processes.

But preparing workers for their current roles is only one part of the challenge. They also need pathways to alternative roles that can sustain their careers as agentic AI changes the nature of delivery work. A career progression model that recognises delivery experience as academic credits, combined with structured training that enables workers to pursue higher qualifications, could open new opportunities. This is particularly relevant for workers who may have dropped out of school.

The Swiggy-Udemy partnership, which provides delivery workers access to university-certified programmes, is an example of this approach. By building professional skills and confidence, workers can also be prepared for adjacent opportunities such as dark-store supervisors, delivery micro-entrepreneurs and AI exception handlers.

Most importantly, the objective should not be limited to training workers for today’s workplace. The delivery workforce needs to be prepared to work alongside agentic AI and collaborate with it.

This is where the concept of an “AI bilingual” workforce, developed in Singapore, offers a useful model. The idea is to combine domain expertise with AI capabilities so that workers can use technology to transform workflows within their professions. India needs a similar approach for its delivery workforce.

The goal should be to make delivery workers AI bilingual – equipped with both the knowledge of their profession and the ability to work confidently with intelligent systems. That will allow them to partner with agentic AI rather than become subservient to it.

The writer is chairperson, GTT Foundation.