Search interest around Outlook witnessed a surge on Google Search across India on October 12, with search volume spiking sharply in the early morning hours. According to Google Trends data, user queries peaked (100 on the interest scale) around 3:46 AM IST as users turned to the web to understand recent developments surrounding Microsoft’s email service.

The sudden rise in interest in the topic comes after official confirmation from Microsoft that it is quietly discontinuing Themes by Copilot, an AI-driven cosmetic feature introduced to the web, desktop, iOS, Android, and Mac versions of Outlook just two years ago.

Why is Outlook trending on Google Search?

The rising trend on Google Trends is directly tied to news that Microsoft has begun notifying users about the removal of Copilot-generated themes. The company revealed through an update in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center that the feature will be officially disabled soon.

The feature, which was rolled out in late 2024 for Microsoft 365 Copilot license holders, allowed users to generate custom, dynamic email backgrounds based on locations, weather updates, or specific text prompts. While promoted during Microsoft’s initial generative AI push, the feature failed to gain substantial traction among enterprise and general users.

End of Copilot Themes: Microsoft is phasing out Themes by Copilot across all platforms, including Windows, Web, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Timeline of discontinuation: Creation of new AI themes will be blocked starting March 2026, with existing themes permanently removed and accounts reset to default themes by the end of October 2026.

Impact on subscribers: The feature was exclusive to paid Microsoft 365 Copilot subscribers, prompting users to check whether other AI features within the Office suite are also being altered.

Static themes remain: Users searching for customisation options will still have access to non-AI traditional static themes in Outlook.

In a statement, Microsoft said, “We are retiring Themes by Copilot in Microsoft Outlook. Themes by Copilot currently allows users with a Copilot license to create and apply a Copilot-generated theme in Settings. As part of this change, Themes by Copilot will be removed from Settings, and users will no longer be able to select or return to a Theme by Copilot after changing to a different theme.”

Shift in Microsoft’s AI strategy

Industry analysts view Microsoft’s decision as part of a broader re-evaluation regarding low-utility AI features. While Microsoft continues to aggressively integrate Copilot into core productivity workflows like Word, Excel, and Teams, decorative features that consume server compute without offering measurable productivity gains are being trimmed.