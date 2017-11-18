Delhi Smog: To beat air pollution, add these superfoods to your diet right now!

Across the world, pollution has been associated with increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses and other diseases, including cancer and auto-immune disorders. (Reuters)

As Delhi is witnessing one of the worst phases of air pollution, everyone is keen on keeping themselves healthy by averting the after-effects of the toxic air. Across the world, pollution has been associated with increased risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses and other diseases, including cancer and auto-immune disorders. Some scientific researchers have also concluded that the effects of the air pollutants can be reduced by the intake of some dietary components such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory constituents. Given the current situation, taking precautionary measures to keep oneself healthy is not a bad idea altogether!

Intake of e vitamins including Vitamin A, beta-carotene, B complex vitamins (B2, B6 & B12), folic acid, Vitamin C & E, minerals including selenium, zinc, iron, copper, and magnesium, essential fats including Omega-3 fats, phytonutrients and probiotics can curtail the risk of pollution-related diseases. Eating food rich in Vitamin A and beta-carotene, including dark greens such as coriander leaves, methi (fenugreek), kale, drumsticks, parsley, cabbage, lettuce, spinach and yellow-orange vegetables such as carrots, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, apricots, avocados and mango, butter, egg yolk, cheese and fish liver oils equally benefit your body. These superfoods act like antioxidants, fight inflammation and strengthen cell membranes.

Vitamin C is a great source of a antioxidant and protects against reactive chemicals that can harm the body. Vitamin C is required by the detoxifying system in the cells. When the toxin exposure increases, Vitamin C comes to the rescue! Good sources of Vitamin C include amla, citrus fruits, guavas, tomatoes, green peppers, green leafy vegetables, kiwi, broccoli, and strawberries. Vitamin E also boosts immune functions and increased exposure to toxins further increases the need for this vitamin. The best sources of Vitamin E comes in the form of cold pressed oils, olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds, apples and green leafy vegetables.

Besides the line of Vitamin-rich foods, you can also choose to add organic food to your diet. Traditional medicine suggests the role of certain special foods such as jaggery, ginger, tulsi, turmeric, ghee and haritaki to combat air pollution. Jaggery is rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants inherently present in sugarcane juice. Including jaggery on a regular basis can help prevent air pollution-related toxicity and reduce the risk of lung cancer.