Bulls have taken over Dalal Street today, October 15, as the information technology sector witnessed a buying frenzy. The Nifty has soared above 23,000 points after two weeks and the Sensex is leading with 1,400 points.

However, several stocks have bucked the trend as earnings and other factors weighed down sentiment. Here are the six stocks that have slumped in today’s bull-market.

Nestle India

The Nestle India share price dropped as much as 9% intraday today, before paring some of the losses. The shares plunged after its management flagged concerns about rising inflation.

Nestlé India on Thursday reported a 36.3% increase in net profit for the July to September quarter. Total sales rose 20.5%, which the company said was driven by double-digit volume growth across its product groups.

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director said that rising inflation, particularly food inflation, “is a reality”.

HDB Financial Services

The HDB Financial share price plunged nearly 8% after its net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) missed the Street’s expectations.

Several brokerage also cut their target price on the stock such as Nirmal Bang and Emkay Global.

IDBI Bank

The IDBI Bank share price tumbled nearly 8% intraday today after the Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc, an entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for Rs 52,878 crore.

The government will sell a 30.48% stake and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will divest 30.24%.

Global investment bank Jefferies sees the move as positive.

Canara Bank

The Canara Bank share price slumped over 6%, mirroring weakness in other public sector banks. The Nifty PSU Bank Index was down 1.3% today.

The lender reported an 8.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 5,175 crore for Q2FY27,supported by improvement in asset quality and core income growth. Its net interest margin for the quarter improved to 2.55% from 2.52% in the previous quarter.

Aditya Infotech

The share price of Aditya Infotech plunged nearly 10% intraday today, before paring some of the losses.

However, the sock has gained over 9% in the last three months and around 96% in the last six months.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

The Emmvee Photovoltaic Power share price plummeted around 8% in early trade today, before paring nearly half of the losses.

The company’s net profit and revenue for Q2FY27 rose year-on-year. However, its revenue missed the Street’s estimates.

The stock has declined 16% in the last three months but gained 10% in the last six months.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.