It’s a matter of a few days before Apple will put the iPhone Duo on sale globally. The Duo is Apple’s gamble in the foldable smartphone space, bringing the iOS experience as close to the iPad without letting go of the phone functions. As a result, it carries a premium that no other foldable phone has commanded so far – it starts at Rs 2.9 lakh in India! That’s almost a lakh more than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra – one of the most feature-loaded foldable phones we have seen this year.

At that price, the consumer is bound to have some questions – a question like: is it worth Rs 3 lakh to digest nearly 40 structural, functional, and optical hardware downgrades compared to the iPhone 18 Pro (priced from Rs 1,64,900) and iPhone 18 Pro Max (priced from Rs 1,79,900).

In fact, at an additional outlay of roughly Rs 70,000 over the iPhone 18 Pro Max, consumers are being asked to pay significantly more while giving up essential features that have defined Apple’s Pro ecosystem for years.

1. General, design and usability compromises

1. No Face ID: Replaced by Touch ID in the side power button.

2. No Action Button: Dropped entirely (though Camera Control remains).

3. No MagSafe Wallet Support: Incompatible due to the device’s shape and internal magnetic layout.

4. No Physical SIM Support Worldwide: eSIM-only across all regions (unlike Pro models sold in markets like the UK/Australia with nano-SIM slots).

5. Smaller Outer Display: 5.4 inches vs. 6.3 inches (18 Pro) and 6.9 inches (Pro Max) when closed.

6. Lower Pixel Density Unfolded: 430 ppi on the inner screen vs. 460 ppi on Pro models.

7. Visible Screen Crease: A central fold crease remains visible under certain lighting conditions.

8. More Complex Screen Maintenance: Inner polymer cover layer requires periodic paid replacement ($49/Rs 4,500 approx. without AppleCare+).

9. Bulkier Dimensions: 11.3mm thick and 84.1mm wide when folded vs. 8.75mm thick on Pro models.

Heavier Weight: 254 grams (heavier than both the 211g Pro and 249g Pro Max).

Shorter Battery Life vs Pro Max: Rated up to 24 hours typical use vs. 30 hours on the Pro Max.

Shorter Unfolded Video Playback: 31 hours video streaming unfolded vs. 45 hours on the Pro Max.

Slower Wired Fast Charging: Reaches 50% in ~20 minutes vs. ~15 minutes on Pro models.

Lower Sustained Thermal Performance: Up to 35% better sustained GPU/CPU performance vs. up to 40% on Pro models.

Fewer Colour Options: Available only in Night Sky and Star White (vs. 4 Pro colours).

Lower Recycled Material Ratio: 35% recycled content vs. 40% on Pro models.

Higher Baseline Price: $800 / ~Rs 85,000 more expensive at equivalent storage.

Higher Insurance Premiums: AppleCare+ costs $19.99/mo vs. $14.99/mo for Pro models.

Higher Out-of-Warranty Repair Fees: $999 for inner screen repair vs. 329–379 on Pro models.

Higher Battery Replacement Cost: $229 out-of-warranty battery service vs. $129 for Pro models.

2. Camera compromises

No Dedicated Telephoto Lens: Lacks the 48MP 4x tetraprism periscope camera entirely.

Lower Optical & Digital Zoom: Max 2x sensor crop (vs 4x optical) and 10x digital zoom (vs 40x on Pro).

Fixed Aperture Main Camera: Fixed f/1.6 aperture vs. variable f/1.48–f/4.0 aperture on Pro models.

Older Main Camera Stabilisation: First-generation sensor-shift OIS vs. second-generation on Pro.

Tighter Focal Length: 26mm main lens equivalent vs. wider 24mm on Pro models.

No LiDAR Scanner: Depth-sensing hardware omitted entirely.

Standard True Tone Flash: Lacks the Adaptive True Tone flash matrix found on Pro models.

3. Camera formats and Pro video compromises

No Pro Photography Controls: Lacks native manual aperture, shutter speed, white balance, and histogram controls.

No ProRAW Photography: Raw capture disabled across all rear and front sensors.

No Apple Reference Image Capture: Cannot capture signed anti-tamper reference metadata.

No Spatial Photos or Video: Inability to record 3D spatial media for Vision Pro.

No Native ProRes / ProRes RAW Video: Unsupported across both front and rear camera setups.

No Apple Log 2 Encoding: Excluded from professional colour workflows.

No ACES Support: Lacks Academy Colour Encoding System standards.

No Genlock Support: Cannot sync video capture across multi-camera setups.

No Studio-Quality Mic Array: Standard microphone setup instead of the studio four-mic array.

Downgraded Outer Front Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) outer selfie camera vs. 18MP (f/1.9) on Pro models.

Downgraded Inner Front Camera: Restricted to 1080p at 30/60 fps with no Night mode or Portrait mode.

No 4K Dolby Vision Front Capture: Inner camera lacks 4K HDR recording capabilities available on Pro models.

Long-term ownership and maintenance costs

For Indian buyers, the iPhone Duo’s total cost of ownership extends far beyond the point of purchase. Out-of-warranty service costs for the foldable screen architecture reach record levels.

iPhone Duo

For example, in the US, an out-of-warranty replacement for the inner folding screen is estimated at $999 — which will likely translate to over Rs 1,15,000 to Rs 1,25,000 in India, including taxes, approaching almost half the original retail price of the iPhone Duo. Replacing the internal polymer cover layer adds an additional recurring maintenance cost of $49 (approx. Rs 4,500) without AppleCare+.

Battery replacement charges also jump to $229 (approx. Rs 20,000–Rs 22,000) for the Duo’s dual-cell configuration, compared to $129 (approx. Rs 11,500) for standard Pro models. Furthermore, annual AppleCare+ standalone insurance premiums for the Duo are expected to be roughly 33% higher than those for the Pro lineup.

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iPhone Duo is costly to buy and maintain

Apple’s maiden foldable phone is an engineering feat aimed strictly at tech enthusiasts and C-suite executives who prioritise split-screen app multitasking and document editing on a 7.6-inch canvas over camera functionality and durability. Hence, the iPhone Duo will find a different set of buyers who value productivity over “pro-grade” creator features.

For power users and professionals in India, the standard iPhone 18 Pro Max ends up seeming like a good deal for getting done a lot more.